2022 Women’s T20 World Cup postponed to February 2023

The 2022 Women’s T20 World Cup has been postponed to February 9-26 in 2023 since there were no major women’s events scheduled for that year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Thursday.

The Women's T20 World Cup was originally slated to be held in late 2022 in South Africa. ICC CEO Manu Sawhney explained the move, saying that the postponement would not only help the players manage their workload better but it would also help women’s cricket generate more reach.

“Moving the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to 2023 makes perfect sense on a number of levels. Firstly, it will provide a better workload balance for players giving them the best possible opportunity to perform to the highest levels on a global stage.

“Secondly, we can continue to build the momentum around the women’s game through 2022 and into 2023. We are committed to fuelling the growth of the women’s game and today’s decision enables us to do that over the longer term,” Sawhney was quoted as saying in an ICC release.

The previous edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup took place in February-March this year, and it saw hosts Australia beat India by 85 runs in the final in front of 86,174 people at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Two multi-team women’s events scheduled for 2022

England are the current holders of the 50-over World Cup

The ICC had announced in August this year that the 2021 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand was postponed by a year in order to give all teams enough time to prepare. Players spent around five months cooped up in their homes owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It means that the 50-over World Cup will take place in February-March 2022, followed by the Commonwealth Games in July. The multi-format Ashes will be held in the latter half of the year, while there has been no confirmation yet on the inaugural U-19 Women’s World Cup, which Bangladesh are scheduled to host in January 2021.