2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Australia vs New Zealand match

Australia tightened their grip over the fourth position in the 2023 World Cup points table with a five-run win against New Zealand. The Aussies edged the Kiwis in an edge-of-the-seat thriller to take their tally to eight points.

Both New Zealand and Australia have eight points each now. Although the Aussies won today's match, the Blackcaps continue to be above them in the standings because of their superior net run rate. New Zealand's net run rate of +1.232 is slightly better than Australia's +0.970.

With this win, Australia have earned a four-point lead over Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Afghanistan. If the Aussies continue this winning momentum and win at least two more matches, they will likely seal a place in the Top 4 of the 2023 World Cup points table.

South Africa and India continue to be the top two teams in the 2023 World Cup points table, whereas England and Netherlands are the bottom two teams. The Netherlands are currently in action against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.

Netherlands can push England down to 10th position in the 2023 World Cup points table

The Netherlands are currently playing their sixth match of the 2023 World Cup against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens. The Dutch team scored 229 runs in the first innings, setting a 230-run target for the Tigers. Bangladesh have started slow in the run-chase, with their score being 40/2 after 11 overs.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is batting in the middle with vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto for Bangladesh. Aryan Dutt dismissed Litton Das, while Logan van Beek got rid of Tanzid Hasan. Bangladesh need 190 runs in 39 overs to record their second win of the competition.

If the Netherlands somehow defend this score, they will jump to the eighth position, whereas if Bangladesh win this contest, they can move up to the seventh spot.