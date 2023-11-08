2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after England vs Netherlands match

England have attained the seventh position in the 2023 World Cup points table after an emphatic win over the Netherlands on Wednesday (November 8). The defending champions bulldozed their lower-ranked opponents by 160 runs to end their five-match losing streak in the competition.

Ben Stokes starred in England's win at the MCA Stadium. The all-rounder scored a match-winning hundred for the team. He received fine support from Dawid Malan and Chris Woakes, who recorded a half-century each. Spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid bagged three wickets each to help England complete a 160-run victory.

Courtesy of this win, England have jumped from the 10th spot to seventh in the 2023 World Cup points table. They have four points in their account after eight matches. Their net run rate has improved from -1.504 to -0.885 thanks to the 160-run win margin.

Here are the updated standings:

The Netherlands have dropped to the 10th position from ninth in the 2023 World Cup points table. They have four points from eight matches, with their net run rate slumping to -1.635 from -1.398. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have also dropped one spot each after today's game.

Sri Lanka can move up to the 7th spot in the 2023 World Cup points table tomorrow

Sri Lanka will play their final league-stage match of the 2023 World Cup against New Zealand tomorrow (November 9) in Bengaluru. The Islanders have already been eliminated from the competition, but will aim to gain two points and keep themselves alive in the race to secure Champions Trophy 2025 qualification.

On the other hand, New Zealand are in a do-or-die situation. The Blackcaps need to win tomorrow to stay alive in the race to the semifinals.

Heavy rain is expected in Bengaluru tomorrow. There is a slight chance of the match being abandoned. It will be interesting to see what happens at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.