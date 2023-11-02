2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Sri Lanka match

India have become the new number one team in the 2023 World Cup points table after an emphatic win over Sri Lanka in Mumbai. The Men in Blue crushed their neighbors by 302 runs to register their seventh consecutive win of the tournament.

With this victory, India have become the first team to qualify for the 2023 World Cup semifinals. They have touched the 14-point mark in the standings, with their net run rate improving from +1.405 to +1.73.

South Africa have slipped to the second spot in the 2023 World Cup points table because of India's win. The Proteas have 12 points from seven matches, with their net run rate being +2.290.

Here are the updated standings:

Expand Tweet

Sri Lanka continue to be in the seventh position despite the 302-run loss against India. The island nation's net run rate has come down from -0.275 to -0.65 after the loss at the Wankhede Stadium.

Afghanistan can enter the top 3 of the 2023 World Cup points table tomorrow

The 2023 World Cup action will return to Lucknow tomorrow for a match between Afghanistan and Netherlands. Both teams are still alive in the race to the semifinals. Afghanistan will start as the favorites to win this game because they have defeated former world champions England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the league round so far.

A big win over the Netherlands can take Afghanistan to the third position in the standings tomorrow. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led outfit have earned six points from six matches so far. If they register a massive victory and improve their net run rate, Afghanistan will be a serious contender to qualify for the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands can climb to the sixth position by defeating Afghanistan. The Dutch team will be keen to bring its 'A' game to the table in Lucknow.