2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Pakistan vs Bangladesh match

Pakistan have moved up from seventh to fifth position in the 2023 World Cup points table after a comfortable win over Bangladesh. The Men in Green snapped their four-match losing streak with a seven-wicket victory at the Eden Gardens.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and decided to bat first in Kolkata. The decision did not work in his team's favor as Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim's three-wicket hauls helped Pakistan bowl their opponents out for just 204 runs.

Chasing a modest target of 205 runs, Pakistan got off to a flying start. Openers Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman both slammed half-centuries to set up a seven-wicket win for Pakistan. Eventually, Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed's unbeaten 36-run stand guided the Men in Green home.

Pakistan now have six points in their account after seven matches. Their net run rate has improved from -0.387 to -0.024 courtesy of the win against Bangladesh. Here are the updated standings:

Bangladesh remain ninth in the 2023 World Cup points table. The Shakib Al Hasan-led outfit suffered its sixth defeat on the trot after winning their opener against Afghanistan. They have become the first team to be officially eliminated from the race to the semifinals.

South Africa can become the number 1 team in 2023 World Cup points table tomorrow

The 2023 World Cup action returns to Pune's MCA Stadium tomorrow (November 1) for a match between South Africa and New Zealand. Both teams are in the Top 3 of the points table, but the momentum is in the favor of the Proteas, who are coming off a win against Pakistan in their last game.

New Zealand have lost their last two matches against India and Australia. They have four wins to their name, but will need a few more points to secure a berth in the semifinals.

If South Africa win tomorrow, they can replace India as the table-toppers, while if New Zealand emerge victorious, they can push the Proteas down to the third spot in the 2023 World Cup points table, depending on the margin of victory.