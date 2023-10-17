2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after South Africa vs Netherlands match (Updated) ft. Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada

Two teams at the opposite ends of the points table, New Zealand and Netherlands, locked horns at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

To everyone’s surprise, Proteas gasped for breath, ultimately losing the game by 38 runs. The wet outfield meant the game was reduced to 43 overs a side.

After the delayed start, on a seamer-friendly wicket, South African captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first in order to exploit the overcast conditions. After a plodding start, Netherlands opener Vikramjit Singh had to depart off Kagiso Rabada's first delivery of the game, managing only two runs off 16 deliveries.

Just one over later, Marco Jansen induced an outside edge off Max O'Dowd to send him packing for 18 runs. Rabada continued his success as Bas de Leede had his defenses breached on a delivery that nipped back off a length, hitting the pads.

Colin Ackermann and Sybrand Engelbrecht followed suit a few overs later, leaving the Netherlands in dire straits at 82/5 in 20.2 overs. Teja Nidamanuru and Scott Edwards made an effort to revitalize the innings, stitching a 30-run partnership before the former got LBW off Jansen.

Nonetheless, Edwards and Roelof van der Merwe (29 off 19) steadied the ship, forging a valuable 64-run eighth-wicket partnership to make it an even contest. Edwards went on to score a top-class 78-run unbeaten knock in 69 balls, featuring 10 fours and a six.

In the death overs, Aryan Dutt's perfect cameo of 23* runs in nine balls propelled the Netherlands to an imposing total of 245/8 in 43 overs. Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, and Kagiso Rabada scalped two wickets apiece with Coetzee and Maharaj picking one each for Proteas.

In response, South African batters looked in a hurry to finish off the chase and as a result, lost their top four wickets for just 44 runs in 11.2 overs. Quinton de Kock was the first to see the pavilion, thanks to Colin Ackerman’s round-arm drifter that skidded and induced an edge to the keeper.

Later, Temba Bavuma was sent backpacking by Van der Merwe on his first delivery of the day with a slider of a good length to hit the timber. One over later, Paul van Meekeren's wobble seam smacked the top of the off-stump to see the back of Aiden Markram for just one run.

Rassie van der Dussen was back in the hut by Van der Merwe, who picked his second wicket of the day. David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen tried to steady the ship, forging a 45-run partnership for the fifth wicket, but the latter had to depart off Logan van Beek’s short delivery, picking Vikramjit Singh at fine leg.

At 89/5, Proteads badly needed a big match-winning partnership. Regrettably, they continued to lose wickets as Meekeren came back to remove Marco Jansen for just nine runs, disturbing the woodwork.

South Africa’s shoulders began to drop the moment David Miller returned to the pavilion for 43 runs. The ever-increasing required run rate meant SA was out of the contest.

Bas de Leede and Logan van Beek finished off Protea's innings with impressive bowling, handing the Netherlands a historic 38-run win. Keshav Maharaj was brilliant with the willow, scoring 40 runs off 37 balls, but in vain.

Without any more lingering, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of the 2023 World Cup.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Pakistan keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is occupying the top spot on the batting charts, amassing 248 runs from three innings at an average of 124 and a strike rate of 93.58.

New Zealand opener Devon Conway and South Africa’s Quinton de Kock secured second and third spots respectively, accumulating 229 runs apiece.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma has accumulated 217 runs to sit at the fourth position. Sri Lankan no.3 batter Kusal Mendis settled with the fifth position, scoring 207 runs from three innings.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah maintained his pole position on the bowling charts, scalping eight wickets. New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner and pacer Matt Henry occupied second and third spots respectively, picking up eight wickets apiece.

Pakistan speedster Hasan Ali bagged the fourth rank, racking up seven wickets from three innings. Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada moved up the ladder, picking seven wickets. All-rounder Bas de Leede occupied the sixth slot, scalping seven wickets at an average of 19.85.