2023 World Cup weather update: Mumbai weather report for November 2 for India vs Sri Lanka match

Team India will square off against Sri Lanka in the 33rd match of the ICC ODI World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

It is the same setting as that of the 2011 World Cup final. The two best teams locked horns in front of a jam-packed Wankhede, where MS Dhoni's Team India emerged triumphant to lift the cup after 28 years.

The Men in Blue will look to continue their winning juggernaut in their seventh match of the marquee tournament. They have arguably been the best side of the competition, winning all six of their games. Rohit Sharma and company currently sit second in the standings with 12 points behind South Africa, who have six wins from seven games.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have had a mixed tournament, winning two out of six matches. They went down against Afghanistan in their last match and would have to win all their remaining games to give themselves the best opportunity of finishing inside the top four.

While the stage is set for an exciting battle, the spotlight will be on the weather. According to Accuweather, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the game, much to the delight of fans. However, there would be intermittent clouds for a brief period at the start of the match.

The temperature, meanwhile, will be on the higher side, ranging between 31 and 37 degrees Celsius, with the humidity ranging in the 40s. The air quality would be very unhealthy according to the aforementioned report.

Team India to miss Hardik Pandya against Sri Lanka

The Men in Blue will continue to miss ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the all-important clash against Sri Lanka on November 2.

Hardik damaged the ligament in his left ankle while bowling against Bangladesh in Pune. Since then, he has missed India's two matches against New Zealand and England.

He is currently recovering at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Rohit Sharma asserted that Pandya is recovering quickly and said that he will be back in action soon.

"It has been very positive. I cannot call it a rehab, but whatever procedure had to be followed after the injury, by him and the NCA (staff), a lot of positive things have happened there," Rohit told reporters on the eve of the game against Sri Lanka.

"He is not available for the game. It is such an injury that we are tracking it daily, in terms of how much he has recovered, how much he has bowled or batted," he added. "We will take a call on him on a day-to-day basis. But the way he has been progressing, hopefully, he will be able to come back very soon.”

