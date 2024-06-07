2024 T20 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Namibia vs Scotland match

Group B witnessed a new team on top of the table in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. Following their superb win over Namibia, Scotland leapfrogged Australia and are leading the points table.

Scotland's first-ever win over Namibia in T20I history was scripted by a comprehensive team effort. In what was an entertaining game, the European team first restricted Namibia to 155. While skipper Gerard Erasmus did score a fifty, Brad Wheal took a three-fer in the first innings.

Chasing a modest score at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Scotland lost experienced opener George Munsey early. While the African side tried to peg their way into the game, a match-winning partnership between skipper Richie Berrington and Michael Leask finished the proceedings. They added 74 for the fifth wicket in just 41 balls.

With this win, Scotland now have three points as their inaugural match against European rivals England was washed out. They have surpassed Australia (2) on the table, who won against Oman only recently.

Namibia, meanwhile, started their campaign with a thrilling Super Over win over Oman. They are now third with two points with an NRR of -0.309. Things don't look great for them as their next two fixtures involve Australia and England, respectively.

How does Group A points table read after USA's historic win over Pakistan?

In a shocking upset, Pakistan crashed to a defeat against the USA in a Super Over thriller at the T20 World Cup 2024. This will be a major blow to the Men in Green's confidence, potentially marking one of their lowest points in cricketing history.

CO-hosts USA capitalized on a shaky Pakistani batting performance, restricting them to a modest total. Pakistan fought back with some tight bowling from Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir, but a disastrous final over by Haris Rauf allowed the USA back into the game.

With the scores tied, the match went into a nerve-wracking Super Over, where the USA dominated. This emphatic victory propelled them to the top of Group A, pushing India down to second place despite their superior Net Run Rate of +3.065. Pakistan now finds themselves in a precarious position, desperately needing wins in their remaining matches to qualify for the Super 12 stage.

