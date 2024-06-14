2024 T20 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after USA vs Ireland match

The USA confirmed a second-place finish in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group A after their match against Ireland got abandoned due to rain on Friday, June 14. The United States earned one point from this game, which took their tally to five points from four matches.

Courtesy of the USA vs Ireland match being abandoned, Ireland, Canada, and Pakistan have been eliminated from the competition. Pakistan had an outside chance of qualifying for Super 8s, but for that, they needed Ireland to defeat the USA. Since the match did not happen, Pakistan's campaign has ended now.

Two more matches are remaining in Group A - India vs Canada and Pakistan vs Ireland. However, India and the USA will remain the top two teams in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group A irrespective of what happens in those two games.

Ireland continue to be in the fifth position. The Irish team will play for pride against Pakistan and hope to win that game so that they avoid a bottom-place finish in the Group A points table.

South Africa can confirm a 1st-place finish in 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group D soon

South Africa have already qualified for the Super 8s round ahead of their last group stage match against Nepal, but the Proteas will have an opportunity to confirm a first-place finish in the Group D standings by defeating Nepal tomorrow. The South Africa vs Nepal match will begin at 5.00 AM IST tomorrow.

Nepal are in a do-or-die situation. They only have one point from two matches. If they want to keep their Super 8 hope alive, the Nepalese team will have to beat South Africa tomorrow or hope for a no result. A defeat in Kingstown tomorrow will eliminate Nepal from the 2024 T20 World Cup tournament.

