2024 T20 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after WI vs PNG match

Co-hosts West Indies have attained the number one spot in Group C of 2024 T20 World Cup points table after a five-wicket win against Papua New Guinea. The Men in Maroon now have two points to their name with a net run rate of +0.411.

Not many expected Papua New Guinea to trouble the West Indies team. However, the rookies surprised the cricket universe with an impressive bowling display. PNG bowled exceptionally well in Guyana and took the game to the 19th over. Roston Chase won it for the home side with an unbeaten 27-ball 42.

Since the margin of loss was not that big, PNG's net run rate stands at -0.411. They are second in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group C with zero points from one match.

New Zealand, Uganda and Afghanistan are the other teams present in Group C of the tournament. The next match of the group will take place on June 4 at 6am IST between Afghanistan and Uganda.

Namibia and Oman will aim to open their account in the 2024 T20 World Cup

The next match of the 2024 T20 World Cup will start at 6am IST today. It is a battle between two upcoming cricketing nations - Namibia and Oman. The Namibian team made it to the Super 12 round in 2021. They will aim to beat Oman and rise up to the top spot in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group B.

Meanwhile, Oman failed to qualify for the mega event in 2022 after making back-to-back appearances in 2016 and 2021. It will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious in the battle between the two associate nations. Barbados' Kensington Oval will host the game.

