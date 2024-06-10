2024 T20 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after India vs Pakistan match (Updated) ft. Rishabh Pant & Jasprit Bumrah

India played Pakistan in the 19th match of the 2024 T20 World Cup on Sunday, June 9, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. It was both sides' second match of the tournament.

After being asked to bat first, India started poorly, losing two wickets for just 19 runs. Rishabh Pant played the role of lone warrior for the team and scored 42 runs off 31 deliveries. Only three batters managed to make a double-digit score for India.

India were bundled out for 119 runs in 19 overs. Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf took three wickets each for Pakistan. Mohammad Amir picked up two wickets for 23 runs in four overs.

Trending

Pakistan started on a decent note in the chase, however, their innings slowed down in the middle overs. They also kept losing wickets on crucial occasions. Mohammad Rizwan was the only batter who managed to breach the 30-run mark for Pakistan. Pakistan could make only 30 runs in the last five overs and finished with 113 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

India won the match by six runs. Jasprit Bumrah was the most successful bowler for India and picked three wickets for 14 runs in four overs. He won the Player of the Match award.

2024 T20 World Cup Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 2 2 0 156 80 78 101 154.45 0 2 0 9 9 2 Aaron Jones (USA) 2 2 2 130 94* 0 66 196.96 0 1 0 6 12 3 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 2 2 0 114 70 57 87 131.03 0 1 0 12 3 4 AGS Gous (USA) 2 2 0 100 65 50 72 138.88 0 1 0 12 4 5 NR Kirton (CAN) 2 2 0 100 51 50 66 151.51 0 1 0 6 4 6 MP Stoinis (AUS) 2 2 1 97 67* 97 53 183.01 0 1 0 4 8 7 DA Warner (AUS) 2 2 0 95 56 47.5 67 141.79 0 1 0 8 5 8 Ayaan Khan (OMA) 3 3 1 92 41* 46 90 102.22 0 0 0 6 3 9 HG Munsey (SCOT) 3 3 1 89 41* 44.5 66 134.84 0 0 0 6 6 10 MA Jones (SCOT) 3 3 1 87 45* 43.5 63 138.09 0 0 0 8 5

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is still the leading run-scorer and has scored 156 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 154.45. Aaron Jones is still in second place and has made 130 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 196.96.

Ibrahim Zadran is still the third-highest run-scorer and has scored 114 runs in two games at a strike rate of 131.03. Andries Gous is still in fourth position and has made 100 runs in two innings at an average of 50.

Nicholas Kirton is still in fifth place and has 100 runs to his name in two innings at a strike rate of 151.51. Marcus Stoinis is still in sixth place and has amassed 97 runs in two innings at an average of 97.

David Warner is still in seventh position and has made 95 runs in two matches at an average of 47.50. Ayaan Khan has jumped to eighth place and has amassed 92 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 102.22.

George Munsey has moved to ninth position and has 89 runs in three games at an average of 44.50. Michael Jones has slipped to 10th place from eighth and has scored 87 runs in three matches at an average of 43.50.

2024 T20 World Cup Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) 2 2 44 7.2 0 26 9 5/9 2.88 3.54 4.88 1 1 2 AJ Hosein (WI) 2 2 42 7 0 20 6 5/11 3.33 2.85 7 0 1 3 A Nortje (SA) 2 2 48 8 0 26 6 4/7 4.33 3.25 8 1 0 4 Rashid Khan (AFG) 2 2 48 8 0 29 6 4/17 4.83 3.62 8 1 0 5 Mehran Khan (OMA) 3 3 48 8 1 61 6 3/7 10.16 7.62 8 0 0 6 OEG Baartman (SA) 2 2 48 8 1 20 5 4/11 4 2.5 9.6 1 0 7 JJ Bumrah (IND) 2 2 42 7 1 20 5 3/14 4 2.85 8.4 0 0 8 N Thushara (SL) 2 2 42 7 0 36 5 4/18 7.2 5.14 8.4 1 0 9 LV van Beek (NED) 2 2 44 7.2 1 39 5 3/18 7.8 5.31 8.8 0 0 10 HH Pandya (IND) 2 2 48 8 1 51 5 3/27 10.2 6.37 9.6 0 0

Fazalhaq Farooqi is still the leading wicket-taker and has picked nine wickets in two matches at an average of 2.88. Akeal Hosein is still in second position and has six wickets to his name in two matches at an economy of 2.85.

Anrich Nortje is still in third place and has taken six wickets in two innings at a strike rate of eight. Rashid Khan is still in fourth position and has six wickets to his name in two matches at a strike rate of eight.

Mehran Khan has jumped to fifth place from eighth and has taken six wickets in three innings at an average of 10.16. Ottneil Baartman has moved to sixth place from fifth and has picked five wickets in two outings at an average of four.

Jasprit Bumrah has jumped to the seventh position and has taken five wickets in two games at a strike rate of 9.60. Nuwan Thushara has slipped to eighth place from sixth and has picked five wickets in two matches at an average of 5.14.

Logan van Beek has moved to ninth position from seventh and has five wickets to his name in two games at an average of 7.80. Hardik Pandya has jumped to 10th place with five wickets in two matches at an economy of 6.37.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback