2024 T20 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after Namibia vs Oman match (Updated) ft. Jan Frylinck & Ruben Trumpelmann

Namibia took on Oman in the third match of the 2024 T20 World Cup on Sunday, June 2, at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Namibia won the toss and elected to bowl.

Oman had a disastrous start to their innings as they lost their first three wickets for just 10 runs. The other batters also couldn’t do much for the team as only two managed to cross the 20-run mark. Khalid Kail was the highest scorer with 34 off 39 deliveries.

Oman were bundled out for 109 in 19.4 overs. Ruben Trumpelmann was the pick of the bowlers for Namibia, taking four for 21 in four overs.

Namibia didn’t have a successful outing with the bat either as they lost their first wicket in the first over with no runs on the board. Jan Frylinck and Nikolaas Davin had a partnership of 42 runs for the second wicket. They were the only batters to cross the 20-run mark for the team.

The match went into the last over with Namibia requiring five runs to win. Frylinck was dismissed on the very first delivery for 45. Namibia lost another wicket and could score only four runs, which meant the match ended in a tie and went into a Super Over.

David Wiese and Gerhard Erasmus scored 21 runs in the Super Over for Namibia. Wiese came out to bowl as well and gave away just 10 runs. Namibia won the Super Over and Wiese won the Player of the Match award.

2024 T20 World Cup Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Aaron Jones (USA) 1 1 1 94 94* 0 40 235 0 1 0 4 10 2 AGS Gous (USA) 1 1 0 65 65 65 46 141.3 0 1 0 7 3 3 NS Dhaliwal (CAN) 1 1 0 61 61 61 44 138.63 0 1 0 6 3 4 NR Kirton (CAN) 1 1 0 51 51 51 31 164.51 0 1 0 3 2 5 S Bau (PNG) 1 1 0 50 50 50 43 116.27 0 1 0 6 1 6 JN Frylinck (NAM) 1 1 0 45 45 45 48 93.75 0 0 0 6 0 7 RL Chase (WI) 1 1 1 42 42* 0 27 155.55 0 0 0 4 2 8 Khalid Kail (OMA) 1 1 0 34 34 34 39 87.17 0 0 0 1 1 9 BA King (WI) 1 1 0 34 34 34 29 117.24 0 0 0 7 0 10 S Movva (CAN) 1 1 1 32 32* 0 16 200 0 0 0 2 2

Aaron Jones is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 94 runs. Andries Gous occupies second place with 65 runs at a strike rate of 141.3. Navneet Dhaliwal is still in third position with 61 runs for Canada in the first game, while Nicholas Kirton takes the fourth spot on the list with 51 off 31 deliveries.

Sese Bau is still the fifth-leading run-getter with 50 runs in the first outing for Papua New Guinea. Jan Frylinck has moved into sixth place after his knock of 45 against Oman. Roston Chase, meanwhile, has slipped to seventh place from sixth. He scored 42 in the first game for the co-hosts, the West Indies.

Khalid Kail has jumped into eighth place with his 34 for Oman against Namibia. Brandon King has slipped to ninth position from seventh with 34 runs at a strike rate of 117.24, while Shreyas Movva rounds out the top 10 with his 32 for Canada.

2024 T20 World Cup Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 R Trumpelmann (NAM) 1 1 24 4 0 21 4 4/21 5.25 5.25 6 1 0 2 Mehran Khan (OMA) 1 1 18 3 1 7 3 3/7 2.33 2.33 6 0 0 3 D Wiese (NAM) 1 1 22 3.4 0 28 3 3/28 9.33 7.63 7.33 0 0 4 AD Russell (WI) 1 1 18 3 0 19 2 2/19 9.5 6.33 9 0 0 5 MG Erasmus (NAM) 1 1 24 4 0 20 2 2/20 10 5 12 0 0 6 A Vala (PNG) 1 1 24 4 1 28 2 2/28 14 7 12 0 0 7 AS Joseph (WI) 1 1 24 4 0 34 2 2/34 17 8.5 12 0 0 8 AJ Hosein (WI) 1 1 18 3 0 9 1 1/9 9 3 18 0 0 9 A Nao (PNG) 1 1 12 2 1 9 1 1/9 9 4.5 12 0 0 10 Ayaan Khan (OMA) 1 1 12 2 0 12 1 1/12 12 6 12 0 0

Ruben Trumpelmann took four for 21 against Oman and jumped into first place on the most wickets list. Oman's Mehran Khan is in second place for his excellent spell of three for seven in three overs. David Wiese is in third position after also taking three wickets in a Player of the Match performance.

Andre Russell has slipped to fourth place from first. He took two for 19 for the West Indies against Papua New Guinea. Gerhard Erasmus jumped to the fifth position with his two wickets for Namibia. Assad Vala has moved to sixth place from second after taking two for 28.

Alzarri Joseph has slipped to seventh position from third following his two wickets for the West Indies in their first outing. Akeal Hosein has moved to eighth position from fourth with one wicket to his name.

Alei Nao has slipped to ninth place from fifth, while Ayaan Khan occupies the 10th spot. Both players have taken a wicket each.

