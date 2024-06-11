  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • T20 World Cup 2024
  • 2024 T20 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after Pakistan vs Canada match (Updated) ft. Mohammad Rizwan & Haris Rauf

2024 T20 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after Pakistan vs Canada match (Updated) ft. Mohammad Rizwan & Haris Rauf

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jun 11, 2024 23:51 IST
2024 T20 World Cup top run-getters
2024 T20 World Cup top run-getters

Pakistan took on Canada in the 22nd match of the 2024 T20 World Cup on Tuesday, June 11, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Aaron Johnson was the lone warrior in Canada’s batting lineup. He scored 52 runs off 44 deliveries. No other batter managed to cross the 15-run mark, as a result, Canada finished with 106 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Haris Rauf and Mohammad Amir took two wickets each for Pakistan.

Pakistan promoted Saim Ayub to open the innings with Mohammad Rizwan. However, the move didn’t yield any significant result as Ayub was dismissed in the fifth over for six runs. Babar Azam and Rizwan built a stable 63-run partnership and helped Pakistan sail through the target.

also-read-trending Trending

Rizwan finished with 53 runs off 53 deliveries, while Babar scored 33 runs at a strike rate of 100. Dillon Heyliger was the pick of the bowlers for Canada and picked two wickets for 18 runs in four overs.

2024 T20 World Cup Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)2201568078101154.4502099
2Aaron Jones (USA)22213094*066196.96010612
3Ibrahim Zadran (AFG)220114705787131.03010123
4NR Kirton (CAN)3301015133.6672140.2701064
5AGS Gous (USA)220100655072138.88010124
6MP Stoinis (AUS)2219767*9753183.0101048
7DA Warner (AUS)220955647.567141.7901085
8DA Miller (SA)3329459*949598.9401055
9Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)3319353*46.510588.5701033
10Ayaan Khan (OMA)3319241*4690102.2200063

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is still the leading run-scorer and has amassed 156 runs in two innings at an average of 78.

Aaron Jones is still the second-highest run-scorer and has scored 130 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 196.96.

Ibrahim Zadran is still in third place and has made 114 runs in two outings at a strike rate of 131.03.

Nicholas Kirton has jumped to fourth position from fifth and has 101 runs to his name in three outings at an average of 33.66.

Andries Gous has moved to fifth place from fourth and has scored 100 runs in two outings at a strike rate of 138.88.

Marcus Stoinis is still the sixth-highest run-scorer and has amassed 97 runs in two games at a strike rate of 183.01.

David Warner is still in seventh position and has made 95 runs in two matches for Australia at an average of 47.50.

David Miller is still in eighth place and has amassed 94 runs in three outings at an average of 94.

Mohammad Rizwan has jumped to ninth place and has 93 runs to his name in three games at a strike rate of 88.57.

Ayaan Khan has moved to 10th place from ninth and has scored 92 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 102.22.

2024 T20 World Cup Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG)22447.202695/92.883.544.8811
2A Nortje (SA)33721204384/75.373.58910
3AJ Hosein (WI)2242702065/113.332.85701
4Rashid Khan (AFG)2248802964/174.833.62810
5Mehran Khan (OMA)3348816163/710.167.62800
6Haris Rauf (PAK)33661108463/21147.631100
7JJ Bumrah (IND)2242712053/1442.858.400
8N Thushara (SL)2242703654/187.25.148.410
9LV van Beek (NED)22447.213953/187.85.318.800
10OEG Baartman (SA)33721214754/119.43.9114.410

Fazalhaq Farooqi is still the leading wicket-taker and has taken nine wickets in two matches at an average of 2.88.

Anrich Nortje is still in second place and has taken eight wickets in three innings at an average of 5.37.

Akeal Hosein is still in third place and has six wickets to his name in two matches at an average of 3.33.

Rashid Khan is still in fourth place and has six wickets to his name in two games at an average of 3.62.

Mehran Khan is still in fifth position and has picked six wickets in three outings at a strike rate of eight.

Haris Rauf has jumped to sixth place and has taken six wickets in three outings for Pakistan at a strike rate of 11.

Jasprit Bumrah has moved to seventh place from sixth and has taken five wickets in two games at an economy of 2.85.

Nuwan Thushara has slipped to eighth place from seventh and has picked five wickets in two innings at an economy of 5.14.

Logan van Beek has moved to ninth place from eighth and has five wickets to his name in two games at an average of 7.80.

Ottneil Baartman has moved to 10th place from ninth and has picked five wickets in three outings at an average of 9.40.

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी