2024 T20 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after Pakistan vs Canada match (Updated) ft. Mohammad Rizwan & Haris Rauf

Pakistan took on Canada in the 22nd match of the 2024 T20 World Cup on Tuesday, June 11, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Aaron Johnson was the lone warrior in Canada’s batting lineup. He scored 52 runs off 44 deliveries. No other batter managed to cross the 15-run mark, as a result, Canada finished with 106 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Haris Rauf and Mohammad Amir took two wickets each for Pakistan.

Pakistan promoted Saim Ayub to open the innings with Mohammad Rizwan. However, the move didn’t yield any significant result as Ayub was dismissed in the fifth over for six runs. Babar Azam and Rizwan built a stable 63-run partnership and helped Pakistan sail through the target.

Rizwan finished with 53 runs off 53 deliveries, while Babar scored 33 runs at a strike rate of 100. Dillon Heyliger was the pick of the bowlers for Canada and picked two wickets for 18 runs in four overs.

2024 T20 World Cup Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 2 2 0 156 80 78 101 154.45 0 2 0 9 9 2 Aaron Jones (USA) 2 2 2 130 94* 0 66 196.96 0 1 0 6 12 3 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 2 2 0 114 70 57 87 131.03 0 1 0 12 3 4 NR Kirton (CAN) 3 3 0 101 51 33.66 72 140.27 0 1 0 6 4 5 AGS Gous (USA) 2 2 0 100 65 50 72 138.88 0 1 0 12 4 6 MP Stoinis (AUS) 2 2 1 97 67* 97 53 183.01 0 1 0 4 8 7 DA Warner (AUS) 2 2 0 95 56 47.5 67 141.79 0 1 0 8 5 8 DA Miller (SA) 3 3 2 94 59* 94 95 98.94 0 1 0 5 5 9 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 3 3 1 93 53* 46.5 105 88.57 0 1 0 3 3 10 Ayaan Khan (OMA) 3 3 1 92 41* 46 90 102.22 0 0 0 6 3

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is still the leading run-scorer and has amassed 156 runs in two innings at an average of 78.

Aaron Jones is still the second-highest run-scorer and has scored 130 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 196.96.

Ibrahim Zadran is still in third place and has made 114 runs in two outings at a strike rate of 131.03.

Nicholas Kirton has jumped to fourth position from fifth and has 101 runs to his name in three outings at an average of 33.66.

Andries Gous has moved to fifth place from fourth and has scored 100 runs in two outings at a strike rate of 138.88.

Marcus Stoinis is still the sixth-highest run-scorer and has amassed 97 runs in two games at a strike rate of 183.01.

David Warner is still in seventh position and has made 95 runs in two matches for Australia at an average of 47.50.

David Miller is still in eighth place and has amassed 94 runs in three outings at an average of 94.

Mohammad Rizwan has jumped to ninth place and has 93 runs to his name in three games at a strike rate of 88.57.

Ayaan Khan has moved to 10th place from ninth and has scored 92 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 102.22.

2024 T20 World Cup Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) 2 2 44 7.2 0 26 9 5/9 2.88 3.54 4.88 1 1 2 A Nortje (SA) 3 3 72 12 0 43 8 4/7 5.37 3.58 9 1 0 3 AJ Hosein (WI) 2 2 42 7 0 20 6 5/11 3.33 2.85 7 0 1 4 Rashid Khan (AFG) 2 2 48 8 0 29 6 4/17 4.83 3.62 8 1 0 5 Mehran Khan (OMA) 3 3 48 8 1 61 6 3/7 10.16 7.62 8 0 0 6 Haris Rauf (PAK) 3 3 66 11 0 84 6 3/21 14 7.63 11 0 0 7 JJ Bumrah (IND) 2 2 42 7 1 20 5 3/14 4 2.85 8.4 0 0 8 N Thushara (SL) 2 2 42 7 0 36 5 4/18 7.2 5.14 8.4 1 0 9 LV van Beek (NED) 2 2 44 7.2 1 39 5 3/18 7.8 5.31 8.8 0 0 10 OEG Baartman (SA) 3 3 72 12 1 47 5 4/11 9.4 3.91 14.4 1 0

Fazalhaq Farooqi is still the leading wicket-taker and has taken nine wickets in two matches at an average of 2.88.

Anrich Nortje is still in second place and has taken eight wickets in three innings at an average of 5.37.

Akeal Hosein is still in third place and has six wickets to his name in two matches at an average of 3.33.

Rashid Khan is still in fourth place and has six wickets to his name in two games at an average of 3.62.

Mehran Khan is still in fifth position and has picked six wickets in three outings at a strike rate of eight.

Haris Rauf has jumped to sixth place and has taken six wickets in three outings for Pakistan at a strike rate of 11.

Jasprit Bumrah has moved to seventh place from sixth and has taken five wickets in two games at an economy of 2.85.

Nuwan Thushara has slipped to eighth place from seventh and has picked five wickets in two innings at an economy of 5.14.

Logan van Beek has moved to ninth place from eighth and has five wickets to his name in two games at an average of 7.80.

Ottneil Baartman has moved to 10th place from ninth and has picked five wickets in three outings at an average of 9.40.

