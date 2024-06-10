2024 T20 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after South Africa vs Bangladesh match (Updated) ft. Heinrich Klaasen and Tanzim Hasan Sakib

South Africa elected to bat after winning the toss against Bangladesh in the 21st match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The Proteas lost four wickets for just 23 runs. Then, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller added 79 runs for the fifth wicket.

Klaasen scored 46 runs off 44 deliveries, while Miller made 29 runs off 38 balls. Tanzim Hasan Sakib was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh and picked up three wickets for 18 runs in four overs.

Bangladesh started in a similar fashion as South Africa and lost four wickets for 50 runs. Towhid Hridoy and Mahmudullah added 44 runs for the fifth wicket. The match went into the last over, where Bangladesh required 11 runs to win. However, they managed just six runs and lost the match by four runs.

2024 T20 World Cup Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 2 2 0 156 80 78 101 154.45 0 2 0 9 9 2 Aaron Jones (USA) 2 2 2 130 94* 0 66 196.96 0 1 0 6 12 3 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 2 2 0 114 70 57 87 131.03 0 1 0 12 3 4 AGS Gous (USA) 2 2 0 100 65 50 72 138.88 0 1 0 12 4 5 NR Kirton (CAN) 2 2 0 100 51 50 66 151.51 0 1 0 6 4 6 MP Stoinis (AUS) 2 2 1 97 67* 97 53 183.01 0 1 0 4 8 7 DA Warner (AUS) 2 2 0 95 56 47.5 67 141.79 0 1 0 8 5 8 DA Miller (SA) 3 3 2 94 59* 94 95 98.94 0 1 0 5 5 9 Ayaan Khan (OMA) 3 3 1 92 41* 46 90 102.22 0 0 0 6 3 10 HG Munsey (SCOT) 3 3 1 89 41* 44.5 66 134.84 0 0 0 6 6

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is still in first place and has amassed 156 runs in two matches at an average of 78.

Aaron Jones remains the second-highest run-scorer and has scored 130 runs in two games at a strike rate of 196.96.

Ibrahim Zadran is still in third position and has made 114 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 131.03.

Andries Gous is still in fourth place and has scored 100 runs in two outings at an average of 50.

Nicholas Kirton retained his fifth position and has 100 runs to his name in two outings at an average of 50.

Marcus Stoinis is still the sixth-leading run-scorer and has scored 97 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 183.01.

David Warner is still in seventh place and has made 95 runs in two innings at an average of 47.50.

David Miller has jumped to eighth position and has amassed 94 runs in three innings at an average of 94.

Ayaan Khan has moved to ninth place from eighth place and has scored 92 runs in three games at a strike rate of 102.22.

George Munsey has moved to 10th position from ninth and has 89 runs to his name in three games at a strike rate of 134.84.

2024 T20 World Cup Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) 2 2 44 7.2 0 26 9 5/9 2.88 3.54 4.88 1 1 2 A Nortje (SA) 3 3 72 12 0 43 8 4/7 5.37 3.58 9 1 0 3 AJ Hosein (WI) 2 2 42 7 0 20 6 5/11 3.33 2.85 7 0 1 4 Rashid Khan (AFG) 2 2 48 8 0 29 6 4/17 4.83 3.62 8 1 0 5 Mehran Khan (OMA) 3 3 48 8 1 61 6 3/7 10.16 7.62 8 0 0 6 JJ Bumrah (IND) 2 2 42 7 1 20 5 3/14 4 2.85 8.4 0 0 7 N Thushara (SL) 2 2 42 7 0 36 5 4/18 7.2 5.14 8.4 1 0 8 OEG Baartman (SA) 3 3 64 10.4 1 39 5 4/11 7.8 3.65 12.8 1 0 9 LV van Beek (NED) 2 2 44 7.2 1 39 5 3/18 7.8 5.31 8.8 0 0 10 HH Pandya (IND) 2 2 48 8 1 51 5 3/27 10.2 6.37 9.6 0 0

Fazalhaq Farooqi is still in first place and has taken nine wickets in two games at an average of 2.88.

Anrich Nortje has moved to second position from third and has taken eight wickets in three innings at a strike rate of nine.

Akeal Hosein has slipped to third place from second position and has six wickets to his name in two games at an average of 3.33.

Rashid Khan is still in fourth position and has six wickets to his name in two outings at an average of 3.62.

Mehran Khan is still in fifth place and has picked six wickets in three matches at a strike rate of eight.

Jasprit Bumrah has moved to sixth place from seventh and has taken five wickets in two matches at an economy of 2.85.

Nuwan Thushara has jumped to the seventh position from eighth and has picked five wickets in two outings at an average of 5.14.

Ottneil Baartman has moved to eighth place from sixth and has picked five wickets in three outings at an average of 7.80.

Logan van Beek is still in ninth position and has five wickets to his name in two matches at a strike rate of 8.80.

Hardik Pandya is still in 10th position with five wickets to his name in two games at an average of 10.20.

