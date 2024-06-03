2024 T20 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after West Indies vs Papua New Guinea match (Updated) ft. Roston Chase & Andre Russell

  • home icon
Modified Jun 03, 2024 02:35 IST
On Sunday, June 2, 2024, West Indies met Papua New Guinea in the second match of the 2024 T20 World Cup at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

PNG were put to bat first and were restricted to 136-8, thanks to the Windies' fierce bowling attack led by Andre Russell and Alzarri Joseph. While PNG skipper Assad Valla was dismissed for 21, Sese Bau smashed a fifty off 43 balls, and wicketkeeper batter Kiplin Doriga scored an unbeaten 27.

Russell and Joseph took two wickets each, while Romario Shepherd Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie picked up a wicket apiece.

In response, West Indies struggled a bit in the first 10 overs, scoring 63-3. However, Roston Chase 42* off 27 and Andre Russell’s 15 off 9 helped them chase down the target with an over to spare.

Assad took two wickets in his four-over quota while John Kariko, Chad Soper and Alei Nao took one wicket apiece. Let’s take a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers after West Indies' victory at the Providence Stadium.

2024 T20 World Cup Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1Aaron Jones (USA)1119494*040235010410
2AGS Gous (USA)11065656546141.301073
3NS Dhaliwal (CAN)11061616144138.6301063
4NR Kirton (CAN)11051515131164.5101032
5S Bau (PNG)11050505043116.2701061
6RL Chase (WI)1114242*027155.5500042
7BA King (WI)11034343429117.2400070
8S Movva (CAN)1113232*01620000022
9N Pooran (WI)1102727272710000012
10K Doriga (PNG)1112727*01815000030

Aaron James sits atop the runscoring charts after a magnificent 94-run match-winning knock in the World Cup opener. Following closely, his teammate Andries Gous is second with 65 runs.

Canada’s Navneet Dhaliwal and Nicholas Kirton occupy the next two spots with 61 and 51 runs, respectively. Papua New Guinea’s Sese Bau (50) is fifth after scoring a 43-ball half-century against West Indies.

Roston Chase is sixth with his 42-run knock against PNG on Sunday. He hit four fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 155.55.

2024 T20 World Cup Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1AD Russell (WI)111830192453419.56.33900
2A Vala (PNG)112441282453501471200
3AS Joseph (WI)1124403422/34178.51200
4AJ Hosein (WI)1118309145300931800
5A Nao (PNG)111221914530094.51200
6J Kariko (PNG)11244017145308174.252400
7D Heyliger (CAN)11183019145310196.331800
8CA Soper (PNG)11183019145310196.331800
9R Shepherd (WI)11183023145314237.661800
10G Motie (WI)111830241453152481800

Andre Russell, Papua New Guinea skipper Assad Valla, and Alzarri Joseph are the joint-most wicket-takers with two wickets apiece.

Windies’ spinner Akeal Hosein and PNG’s Alei Nao are fourth and fifth, respectively, with one wicket each.

