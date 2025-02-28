2025 Champions Trophy Points Table: Updated standings after Afghanistan vs Australia match

Australia have confirmed a Top 2 finish in the 2025 Champions Trophy points table for Group B after a washout against Afghanistan on Friday. The Australian side earned one point from the no result in Lahore, which took their tally to four points from three matches.

Thanks to this result, Australia have moved up from second to first position in the 2025 Champions Trophy points table for Group B. South Africa have slipped to the second spot. They can return to the top spot soon if they earn even one point from their upcoming match against England.

On the other side, Afghanistan's chances of qualifying for the semifinals have reduced significantly. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led outfit have finished with three points from three matches in Group B. Their net run rate stands at -0.990, while South Africa's net run rate is +2.140.

Thus, England will have to beat South Africa by 207 runs or chase a 300+ target within 12 overs to ensure South Africa's net run rate falls below Afghanistan. It seems unlikely that the Proteas will lose by such a huge margin.

Can South Africa finish 1st in 2025 Champions Trophy points table for Group B?

Afghanistan fans will hope for a miraculous performance from England against South Africa. However, the Proteas will start as the favorites to win against an out of form England team. If South Africa win the match against England, they will overtake Australia and finish at the top of the standings with five points from three matches.

Even if South Africa and England's match ends with no result, the Proteas will finish first. They will finish second if they lose by less than 207 runs against England. Meanwhile, England will finish last in Group B no matter what happens in the upcoming match on March 1.

