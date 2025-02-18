2025 Champions Trophy Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live-streaming details in India

The 2025 Champions Trophy is all set to get underway on Wednesday, February 19, with a match between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. This year's competition will be the ninth edition of the ICC event. Pakistan are the defending champions in the one-day tournament. They beat India by 180 runs in the 2017 final played at The Oval.

A total of eight teams are featuring in the 2025 Champions Trophy. India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh are in Group A. Australia, South Africa, England, and Afghanistan have been placed in Group B. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals to be played on March 4 and March 5. The final of the mega event will be held on March 9.

Champions Trophy 2025 matches will be held at three venues across Pakistan - National Stadium in Karachi, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. India, however, will play all their matches in Dubai in a hybrid format. While the final is scheduled to be held in Lahore, the match would be moved to Dubai in case India qualify.

2025 Champions Trophy: Telecast channel in India

In India, the live telecast of the 2025 Champions Trophy can be watched on the Star Sports network channels as well as on Sports18.

While the matches will begin at 2:30 PM IST, the live coverage will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will be held at 2:00 PM IST.

2025 Champions Trophy: Live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of all 2025 Champions Trophy matches will be available on the JioHotstar app as well as on the website.

As per Star Sports' official X handle, 2025 ICC Champions Trophy games can be watched for free on JioHotstar on both television and mobile.

India's 2025 Champions Trophy schedule

Team India will begin their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with a match against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20. The Men in Blue will then take on arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on February 23. Their last group match will be against New Zealand on March 2. In case they finish in the top two in Group A, India will play the first semifinal in Dubai on March 4.

February 20: India vs Bangladesh, Dubai (2:30 PM IST)

February 23: India vs Pakistan, Dubai (2:30 PM IST)

March 2: India vs New Zealand, Dubai (2:30 PM IST)

