"35 Saal bad tu allowed hai yrrrrrr" - Fans react sarcastically as Pakistan lose to West Indies by 120 runs in 2nd Test

In a big upset, Pakistan lost to the West Indies by 120 runs in the second and final Test of the series in Multan on Monday, January 27. Chasing 254, the Shan Masood-led side were bundled out for 133 runs in the fourth innings. Jomel Warrican bagged five wickets for the visitors, while Kevin Sinclair and Gudakesh Motie picked up three and two, respectively. This was West Indies' first Test win in Pakistan since 1990, drawing reactions from fans online.

The two-match Test series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Big guns, including skipper Masood (2), Babar Azam (31), and Mohammad Rizwan (25) failed to deliver with the bat. This was Pakistan's first loss after winning three Tests on the trot, two against England and one versus the West Indies. The Men in Green had won the opening game by 127 runs.

Batting first, the visitors were bundled out for 163 runs in the first innings, thanks to hat-trick hero Noman Ali, who bagged six wickets. In response, Pakistan managed 154 in their first essay. Jomel Warrican starred with the ball, returning with four wickets for the tourists. Meanwhile, Gudakesh Motie and Kemar Roach bagged three and two wickets, respectively.

In the second innings, West Indies posted 244. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite top scored with 52 runs. Noman Ali and his spin partner Sajid Khan bagged four wickets apiece for the hosts.

Fans on X trolled the Men in Green for their loss to West Indies after 35 years in Tests. One user sarcastically wrote:

"After a rough patch of winning they are back at their best."

Another user wrote:

"35 Saal bad tu allowed hai yrrrrrr."

A third user added:

"Let’s laugh at Pakistan. Pakistan’s pace bowling is finished and depending on spinners in spinning tracks backfired. Losing to a low ranked team."

Here are a few more reactions:

"One bad performance can't have a domino effect" - Pakistan captain Shan Masood defends rank turner despite loss to West Indies

Pakistan captain Shan Masood defended the spin-friendly pitch in Multan despite a loss to the West Indies in the second Test. The 35-year-old said (via ESPNcricinfo):

"We've won three out of four Tests, but even in the game we've lost, on the first day we were in the position we wanted, even better maybe when we had them eight down."

"One bad performance can't have a domino effect. We still have to be brave and replicate conditions. Even when we fail, there are a lot of learnings," he added.

Click here to check out the PAK vs WI 2nd Test full scorecard.

