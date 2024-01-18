4 West Indies women's team cricketers announce retirement at the same time

In a shocking development, a quartet of West Indies cricketers have bid goodbye to women's international matches. Cricket West Indies (CWI) issued a press release, informing the fans that Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Kycia Knight, and Kyshona Knight will no longer don the maroon jersey.

Anisa Mohammed and Shakera Selman served as deputy skippers of the Windies team in the past. They had lengthy international careers. While Mohammed played international cricket for 20 years, Selman's career lasted 18 years.

During her two-decade career, Mohammed represented the Windies side in 141 ODIs and 117 T20Is. She scalped 180 wickets in the 50-over format, while her wicket tally in the T20I format stood at 125. Notably, the 35-year-old off-spinner took six five-wicket hauls in ODIs and three five-wicket hauls in T20Is.

Expand Tweet

Shakera Selman represented the Windies in 100 ODIs and 96 T20Is. The medium pacer accounted for more than 100 wickets across the two formats. Her economy rate in ODIs was 3.64, and in T20Is, she maintained a decent economy rate of 5.85.

West Indies women's team's twin sisters Kycia and Kyshona Knight also announce retirement

Apart from Shakera Selman and Anisa Mohammed, the Caribbean side's twin sisters duo of Kycia and Kyshona Knight also decided to hang up their boots. Kycia played 87 ODIs and 70 T20Is, aggregating over 2,000 runs. Her sister Kyshona donned the Maroon jersey in more than 100 international matches and scored 1,397 runs.

"As this marks the end of an enjoyable and amazing journey, we would like to take this time to thank our family, friends, teammates & supporters for the continued love and support throughout the years. None of this would’ve been possible without the support and love from you guys and for that we are forever grateful," the Knight sisters said in a press release by CWI.

West Indies women's team will miss the experience of this quartet. It will be interesting to see how the team performs after their retirement.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App