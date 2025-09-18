40-year-old Afghanistan batter smashes five sixes in 20th over of SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

Veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi launched a merciless onslaught on Sri Lankan spinner Dunith Wellalage in the Asia Cup 2025 match. The match took place on Thursday, September 18, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The 40-year-old hammered five sixes off the 20th over of the innings as Afghanistan added 31 runs to their total to set a stiff target for the opposition.Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka had taken a big gamble by bringing on Wellalage, the left-arm spinner, to bowl the final over. The spin-bowling all-rounder had been on 29 at the start of the over and welcomed Wellalage with a six over long-off. The next two deliveries went over the long-on fence. The left-arm spinner followed it up with a no-ball, and Nabi cashed in on the free hit to smash another six over long-off. The fifth delivery hit another maximum over long-on and tried to go for another one, but was eventually run out.Watch the video below:Nabi had walked out when the Afghans had slid to 71/5 and were staring at the barrell. However, the veteran cricketer's calculated assault ensured their side to 169/8 in 20 overs despite being 79/6 at one stage. The former Afghanistan captain had stayed unbeaten on 60 off 22 balls, laced with three fours and six sixes.Dunith Wellalage had earlier dropped the Afghanistan batter on 5Dunith Wellalage. (Image Credits: Getty)Meanwhile, Wellalage had dropped the catch offered by Nabi when he was on 5. The incident had occurred during the 17th over of the innings bowled by Dushmantha Chameera as the former Afghan captain had swung it to deep backward square leg. The 22-year-old had attacked the ball as it flew flat to him, but he shelled it.With Rashid Khan and Co. setting 170 for Sri Lanka to win, the latter need at least 101 runs to seal their spot in Super 4. Should the Lankans win, they will qualify for the Super 4 stage along with Bangladesh. India and Pakistan have already qualified for the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup.