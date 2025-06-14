40-year-old Faf du Plessis takes stunning one-handed diving catch in MLC 2025 match [Watch]

Texas Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis took a stunning acrobatic catch to dismiss MI New York all-rounder Michael Bracewell in the 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC) clash at the Oakland Coliseum. The veteran's catch proves to be a massive moment in the run chase after the Super Kings posted 185-6 in the first innings.

MI New York were under pressure against the Texas new ball bowlers, being reduced to 24-3 in the sixth over, with skipper Nicholas Pooran also back in the hut. The inaugural winners made a comeback in the run chase through a partnership between Monank Patel and Michael Bracewell for the fourth wicket.

The pair were cruising in the middle overs, inching closer to the 100-run mark in the partnership. The run chase was evenly placed as MI New York were placed at 119-3 after 13 overs. Bracwell tried to take his countryman, Adam Milne, on in the next over, carving a delivery through the offside.

The slight elevation and the fact that it was in Faf du Plessis' radar meant that he sprang into action at mid-off. He dove full length to his right and clinched the ball with his extended arm just inches over the ground. Have a look at the stunning catch right here:

Bracewell departed after scoring a well-made 38 runs off just 21 deliveries, which included three fours and two sixes.

Faf du Plessis had scored 18 runs in the first innings against MI New York

Fresh off his stint with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), du Plessis was back as a full-time captain for the Texas Super Kings in the 2025 MLC.

Opening the innings with Devon Conway, he scored 18 runs off 15 deliveries in the first innings, before being dismissed by Ehsan Adil in the fifth over.

Michael Bracewell was the pick of the bowlers for MI New York in the first innings, to go along with his heroics with the bat. The New Zealand all-rounder finished with figures of 2-34, claiming the wickets of Daryl Mitchell and Milind Kumar.

