43-year-old Yuvraj Singh takes 2 wickets in 2 balls, turns back the clock in IML T20 2025 match [Watch]

India Masters all-rounder Yuvraj Singh bowled a match-winning spell of 3/12 in the International Masters League T20 match against the South Africa Masters on March 1. Yuvraj was on a hat-trick at one point in his spell as he dismissed Vernon Philander and Garnett Kruger off successive deliveries.

Ad

Yuvraj Singh was one of the best all-rounders in the world during his prime. Even at the age of 43, the Indian star continues to trouble the opposition batters with his left-arm spin bowling.

The 2011 World Cup hero bowled two overs in the IML T20 match against South Africa Masters at the BCA Stadium. His first victim was Vernon Philander, whom he dismissed bowled out for a duck. On the next ball, Singh trapped Kruger LBW in front of the stumps.

Ad

Trending

You can watch the two wickets here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Singh also took the wicket of Dane Vilas to complete his three-wicket haul. His brilliant bowling performance helped India Masters bowl South Africa Masters out for just 85 runs in Vadodara.

Yuvraj Singh, Rahul Sharma destroy South Africa Masters at the BCA Stadium

India Masters took the field at the BCA Stadium for the first time in the International Masters League. The Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar won the toss and decided to bowl first. South Africa Masters started brilliantly and reached 35/0 in four overs.

Ad

Leg-spinner Rahul Sharma then came in and took a hat-trick to leave the South African side reeling at 35/3. Yuvraj Singh's three-wicket haul and double strikes from Pawan Negi and Stuart Binny ensured that India Masters only received a target of 86 runs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although India lost the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar early, Ambati Rayudu and Negi ensured that the home team won the match in 11 overs.

India Masters will play their next match against Australia Masters on March 5 at the BCA Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news