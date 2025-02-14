₹458 crore fund approved to improve food & drink options for fans, build hotel in Edgbaston cricket stadium of England [In pictures]

Birmingham City Council has approved a massive ₹458 crore (£42 million) fund for a redevelopment project at the Edgbaston cricket ground. A majority part of the fund will be used to build a 146-bed Radisson Red hotel and enhance the food and drink facilities for the fans.

Edgbaston is one of the most popular cricket venues in the world. The venue is set to host a Men's Ashes Test match between England and Australia in 2027. Ahead of the marquee match, the Birmingham City Council has planned to make some changes to the ground.

Talking about the Radisson Red hotel first, it will have a rooftop terrace, pitch-view rooms with balconies, and other rooms. Depending on the need, the organizers can also convert it into hospitality boxes with external terraces for the matches happening at the venue.

You can see the pictures here:

The redeveloped stand will have an increased seating capacity. Plus, it will also offer better food and drink options for the fans attending the game. There will be additional facilities for disabled cricket fans as well.

"We’re grateful to Birmingham City Council for approving the plans"- Edgbaston strategy director

In a media release by Construction Management UK, the venue's strategy director Craig Flindall expressed his gratitude to the Birmingham City Council for approving their plans.

Here's what Craig said:

"We’re grateful to Birmingham City Council for approving the plans and for sharing our vision to bring increased economic and social benefits to the region through international sport."

"We are creating a mixed-use destination that will combine elite sport, conferencing and events and residential and hotel accommodation with community facilities that will improve education, employment and social cohesion in the area," he added.

The media release further stated that this project will generate 376 jobs. The estimated timeline to complete the redevelopment is by Ashes 2027.

