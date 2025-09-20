5 records/milestones made during IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match ft. Arshdeep Singh

India ended their final group stage match of the Asia Cup 2025 with a 21-run victory over Oman in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. The Men In Blue finished at the top of the Group A standings with three wins and six points.

Batting first against Oman, they posted a total of 188/8 on the board. Abhishek Sharma once again played a fiery knock at the top. He made a 15-ball 38 at a strike-rate of 253.33. Sanju Samson (56) scored a half-century while Axar Patel (26) and Tilak Varma (29) made key contributions.

It was not a straightforward win for Suryakumar Yadav and his men. Oman put up a fight and took the game till the end. They were restricted to 167/4 and fell short eventually. Aamir Kaleem and Hammad Mirza scored half-centuries.

Thus, India remained unbeaten in the Asia Cup 2025. That said, let us take a look at five records/milestones made during their game against Oman.

#5 Second-most T20I matches by a country

India played their 250th T20I match during their Asia Cup 2025 clash against Oman. They became the team with the second-most T20I matches played by a country. Pakistan holds the record, having played 275 T20I matches.

The Men In Blue have won 167 out of their 250 matches with a win percentage of 66.80. They have lost 71 matches with six tied results. With a 21-run win, they marked their landmark 250th T20I game on a positive note.

#4 Highest partnership conceded by India against an Associate team in T20I

Oman put up a spirited batting effort against India in their final Asia Cup 2025 match. Aamir Kaleem and Hammad Mirza were their top scorers. The duo stitched a 93-run stand for the second wicket off just 55 balls.

In the partnership, Hammad scored 47 runs off 28 balls while Aamir made 45 runs off 27 balls. Notably, this is the highest partnership conceded by India against an Associate nation in T20Is.

#3 First instance of Oman scoring a 50-plus partnership for the opening stand against a full member team

This was also the first time that Oman scored a 50-plus partnership for the opening wicket against a full member team. Oman openers Aamir Kaleem and skipper Jatindr Singh added 56 runs for the first wicket in 52 balls.

Previously, Oman had recorded a 72-run stand against Afghanistan and a 69-run stand against Ireland for the opening wicket during the 2016 T20 World Cup. However, neither Afghanistan nor Ireland were full member teams back then.

#2 Oman's second-highest total against a full member team

The total of 167/4 by Oman in their Asia Cup 2025 clash against India is their second-highest total against a full member team. Their highest total against a full member team came against Ireland at Al Amerat in 2019, when they scored 173/9.

Moreover, this is also the second-highest score by an Associate nation against India in T20Is. Nepal holds the record for the highest total, having scored 179/9 against India during the 2023 Asian Games.

#1 Third-fastest to 100 T20I wickets (full member teams)

Playing his first Asia Cup 2025 match, star India pacer Arshdeep Singh picked up his 100th T20I wicket when he dismissed Oman wicketkeeper Vinayak Shukla. He became the third-fastest to reach the milestone, having done so in 64 matches. Wanindu Hasaranga (63 matches) and Rashid Khan (53 matches) are above him in the list.

That said, Arshdeep is the fastest pacer to have picked up 100 T20I wickets. He also became the first Indian player to achieve the milestone. Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya are behind him with 96 wickets each.

