"A basic explanation wouldn't hurt" - Fans asks Gujarat Giants reason behind Deandra Dottin's replacement in WPL 2023

Cricket fans sought an explanation from Women's Premier League (WPL) franchise Gujarat Giants over the exclusion of West Indies player Deandra Dottin ahead of their tournament opener against Mumbai Indians on Saturday (March 4).
Even though the first ball of WPL 2023 hasn't been bowled, the tournament has been hit with its first controversy.
On the eve of the first game between Beth Mooney's Giants and Harmanpreet Kaur's MI, the Gujarat outfit - owned by the Adani Group - named Australian all-rounder Kim Garth as the replacement for Dottin in their 18-member squad.
Reports have suggested that the former West Indies all-rounder is recovering from a medical situation and has not yet regained fitness.
However, Deandra Dottin, who was sold to the Gujarat Giants for Rs 60 lakh (US$ 73,000 approximately), came out with a statement on her Twitter handle saying that she didn't suffer from any medical condition and was fit.
"I really appreciate all the messages but truth be told I’m recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing thank you 🙏🏾 #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl," the 31-year-old wrote on Twitter.
Even when an Instagram user wished the player a speedy recovery through a story, Dottin questioned the message, writing:
"Get well soon from what if I may asked?"
Fans were left baffled as Dottin's reaction was contrary to the reports going around in the media. Many took to their Twitter handles and asked the Gujarat Giants to issue a clarification over the matter.
Check out the reactions of fans below:
Deandra Dottin announced retirement from international cricket last year
Deandra Dottin announced her retirement from international cricket in July last year amid the Commonwealth Games 2022. She cited reservations about the team's environment at the time as the reason behind her decision.
She holds the record of smashing the fastest century in the women's T20I - in 38 balls against South Africa in 2010.
Dottin scored 2,697 runs in 127 T20Is at a strike rate of 122.81. She is the leading run-scorer for the West Indies in the shortest format. Dottin has played for Manchester Originals (Women's Hundred) and Adelaide Strikers (Women's Big Bash League) since her retirement from international cricket.
