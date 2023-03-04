"A basic explanation wouldn't hurt" - Fans asks Gujarat Giants reason behind Deandra Dottin's replacement in WPL 2023

Cricket fans sought an explanation from Women's Premier League (WPL) franchise Gujarat Giants over the exclusion of West Indies player Deandra Dottin ahead of their tournament opener against Mumbai Indians on Saturday (March 4).

Even though the first ball of WPL 2023 hasn't been bowled, the tournament has been hit with its first controversy.

On the eve of the first game between Beth Mooney's Giants and Harmanpreet Kaur's MI, the Gujarat outfit - owned by the Adani Group - named Australian all-rounder Kim Garth as the replacement for Dottin in their 18-member squad.

Reports have suggested that the former West Indies all-rounder is recovering from a medical situation and has not yet regained fitness.

However, Deandra Dottin, who was sold to the Gujarat Giants for Rs 60 lakh (US$ 73,000 approximately), came out with a statement on her Twitter handle saying that she didn't suffer from any medical condition and was fit.

"I really appreciate all the messages but truth be told I’m recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing thank you 🙏🏾 #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl," the 31-year-old wrote on Twitter.

Even when an Instagram user wished the player a speedy recovery through a story, Dottin questioned the message, writing:

"Get well soon from what if I may asked?"

Fans were left baffled as Dottin's reaction was contrary to the reports going around in the media. Many took to their Twitter handles and asked the Gujarat Giants to issue a clarification over the matter.

Check out the reactions of fans below:

Mohit Shah @mohit_shah17



Now everybody is deprived of her



Also, if you love your Australian players so much, maybe consider playing in the



#WPL2023 The thing that gets to me is that if you didn't want her, most other franchises would have loved to have Deandra DottinNow everybody is deprived of herAlso, if you love your Australian players so much, maybe consider playing in the #WBBL The thing that gets to me is that if you didn't want her, most other franchises would have loved to have Deandra DottinNow everybody is deprived of herAlso, if you love your Australian players so much, maybe consider playing in the #WBBL#WPL2023

Akash @Akashkumarjha14 Did Gujarat Giants just try to give a fake news regarding Deandra Dottin's injury and replace her with another player?



Makes no sense given Dottin's undisputed quality,smells of some fishy business but then again an Adani enterprise doing shady sh!t isn't really surprising. Did Gujarat Giants just try to give a fake news regarding Deandra Dottin's injury and replace her with another player?Makes no sense given Dottin's undisputed quality,smells of some fishy business but then again an Adani enterprise doing shady sh!t isn't really surprising.

VK 👑 @im_cricket_VK



Dottin claims she's fit!



Gujarat Giants announced Deandra Dottin injured and picked her replacement.Dottin claims she's fit! Gujarat Giants announced Deandra Dottin injured and picked her replacement.Dottin claims she's fit!😅😂

Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan



Expect a statement soon. Hopefully. Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan



#WPL @RevSportz Gujarat Giants named Kim Garth as replacement for Deandra Dottin but the latter says she ain't injured. Gujarat Giants named Kim Garth as replacement for Deandra Dottin but the latter says she ain't injured. 👀 #WPL @RevSportz https://t.co/UADQaePHZu Just for clarification: Gujarat Giants have NOT made any "official" announcement of Deandra Dottin being "ruled out due to injury".Expect a statement soon. Hopefully. twitter.com/CricSubhayan/s… Just for clarification: Gujarat Giants have NOT made any "official" announcement of Deandra Dottin being "ruled out due to injury". Expect a statement soon. Hopefully. twitter.com/CricSubhayan/s…

Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 @APTalksCricket I hope Gujarat Giants put out a statement today before the game starts giving clarity on Deandra Dottin's "injury".



Imagine her replacement Kim Garth playing today and picking up 2-3 wickets. Disrespectful to an absolute legend in Dottin. I hope Gujarat Giants put out a statement today before the game starts giving clarity on Deandra Dottin's "injury".Imagine her replacement Kim Garth playing today and picking up 2-3 wickets. Disrespectful to an absolute legend in Dottin.

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 A basic explanation wouldn't hurt. Just come out looking very shady and that's not how a historic tournament (or any tournament) should start before a ball has been bowled. This is utterly disrespectful to Deandra Dottin #WPL2023 A basic explanation wouldn't hurt. Just come out looking very shady and that's not how a historic tournament (or any tournament) should start before a ball has been bowled. This is utterly disrespectful to Deandra Dottin #WPL2023

Tanmay @StanCric

Well I'd say I shouldn't be having a discussion with someone who even thinks on these lines. 🏼 #wpl @tulasiprasad79 After reading these tweets, I can make the conclusion that you're trying to say Garth is better than a centuries smasher, wicket taker and a gun fielder Deandra Dottin.Well I'd say I shouldn't be having a discussion with someone who even thinks on these lines. @tulasiprasad79 After reading these tweets, I can make the conclusion that you're trying to say Garth is better than a centuries smasher, wicket taker and a gun fielder Deandra Dottin.Well I'd say I shouldn't be having a discussion with someone who even thinks on these lines.🙏🏼 #wpl

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Seems like Deandra Dottin has been told she's unfit by Gujarat Giants Seems like Deandra Dottin has been told she's unfit by Gujarat Giants 💀

Picasso @6icasso

All this just to get another aussie in WPL ..this is not good...we need answers.. Gujarat Giants... didn't treat legend Deandra Dottin..the way they should be ..she is out of WPL..and nobody knows why...we were told injury..? Bullshit...she is fit acc to her..All this just to get another aussie in WPL ..this is not good...we need answers.. @GujaratGiants ... Gujarat Giants... didn't treat legend Deandra Dottin..the way they should be ..she is out of WPL..and nobody knows why...we were told injury..? Bullshit...she is fit acc to her..All this just to get another aussie in WPL ..this is not good...we need answers..@GujaratGiants ...

Deandra Dottin announced retirement from international cricket last year

Deandra Dottin announced her retirement from international cricket in July last year amid the Commonwealth Games 2022. She cited reservations about the team's environment at the time as the reason behind her decision.

She holds the record of smashing the fastest century in the women's T20I - in 38 balls against South Africa in 2010.

Dottin scored 2,697 runs in 127 T20Is at a strike rate of 122.81. She is the leading run-scorer for the West Indies in the shortest format. Dottin has played for Manchester Originals (Women's Hundred) and Adelaide Strikers (Women's Big Bash League) since her retirement from international cricket.

