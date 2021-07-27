"My love for you will always last" - Gautam Gambhir pens a heartfelt note for wife Natasha on her birthday

Former Team India cricketer Gautam Gambhir penned a heartfelt note on social media for his wife Natasha Gambhir on her 37th birthday (26 July).

Taking to Twitter, the cricketer-turned-politician posted a picture of his wife cutting the birthday cake. Gautam Gambhir captioned the picture with a beautiful note. He wrote:

"This day might have gone by fast but my love for you will always last! A very happy birthday!"

This day might have gone by fast but my love for you will always last! A very happy birthday! @natashagambhir2 pic.twitter.com/Wdlti7Jr8e — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 26, 2021

Gautam Gambhir tied the knot with longtime partner Natasha Jain on 28 October in 2011, the year India won the World Cup after 28 long years. The couple have known each other since childhood as both families knew each other closely, owing to their business backgrounds.

They started dating each other in 2007 before marrying in 2011. Gautam Gambhir and his wife Natasha have two children, Aazeen and Anaiza. Despite hanging up his boots, Gambhir remains very close to his beloved sport and is currently seen as a commentator and expert.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will have huge responsibility against Pakistan in T20 World Cup: Gautam Gambhir

ICYMI: The groups for the #T20WorldCup have been revealed.



Get to know the 16 teams duking it out for the trophy at this year’s tournament 👉 https://t.co/K6iQjFYa6z pic.twitter.com/46TXHVJoKZ — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) July 16, 2021

India and Pakistan are placed in the same group in the upcoming global T20 meet scheduled to take place in the UAE and Oman. Speaking on the subject, Gautam Gambhir stressed that the team who can control their nerves on the cricket pitch will be on top.

The former cricketer believes Kohli and Rohit will have to step up and ease out the nerves of the youngsters. Speaking on the Star Sports show 'ICC T20 World Cup Special', Gambhir said:

"When I played my first international game against Pakistan, I was probably much more excited and nervous as compared to some of the guys who've played a lot of cricket against Pakistan.

"So, it is the responsibility of the senior guys to probably keep the younger guys calm; because ultimately, it's not the emotion that will win you a game of cricket, it is the contest between the bat and the ball that will end up winning you a game of cricket. So, people like Virat Kohli for example, or Rohit Sharma will have a huge responsibility when India takes on Pakistan," he added.

