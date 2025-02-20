A look at Virat Kohli’s record in ODIs against Bangladesh ahead of IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy match

Team India's senior batter Virat Kohli will be keen to make a big impression in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The 36-year-old had an extremely disappointing Test tour of Australia, scoring 190 runs in nine innings. The batter missed the first ODI against England due to fitness issues and was dismissed cheaply in the second match. Kohli scored a much-needed half-century in the third ODI in Ahmedabad.

The Men in Blue will begin their campaign in the 2025 Champions Trophy with a Group A match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20. If we take a look at Kohli's record in one-dayers against Bangladesh, it is a highly impressive one. In 16 innings, he has notched up 910 runs at an average of 75.83 and a strike rate of 101.78.

The former India captain has five hundreds and three fifties to his credit against Bangladesh in the one-day format. In his very first match against Bangladesh in Mirpur in January 2010, Kohli scored 91 off 102 balls. He followed it up with 102* off 95 balls at the same venue a few days later.

The seasoned Indian batter's second one-day ton against Bangladesh also came in Mirpur in February 2011. In the opening match of the World Cup, he smashed 100* off 83 balls, with the aid of eight fours and two sixes. Kohli's best against Bangladesh in ODIs (136 off 122) came in Fatullah in February 2014.

Impressively, the star batter has notched up tons in his last two one-day matches against Bangladesh. He scored 113 off 91 balls in Chattogram in December 2022 and 103* off 97 balls in Pune in October 2023 in the World Cup.

What is Virat Kohli's record against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy?

India have played only one match against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy and Kohli was the Men in Blue's leader in the contest. Team India hammered Bangladesh by nine wickets in Birmingham in the second semifinal of the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Chasing a target of 265, India romped home in 40.1 overs. Kohli was unbeaten on 96 off 78 balls. The right-hander's 96-minute stay at the crease featured 13 fours. The No. 3 Team India batter featured in an unbroken 178-run stand partnership with opener Rohit Sharma (123* off 129).

