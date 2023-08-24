"A new batting sensation in the making" - Fans erupt as Rahmanullah Gurbaz hits 151 runs in 2nd ODI vs Pakistan

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz stole the show with a big hundred in the ongoing second ODI of the team's three-match series against Pakistan at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on Thursday, August 24.

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first in the encounters. Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran got their team off to a brilliant start, orchestrating a stellar 227-run partnership.

While Zadran was dismissed for 80, Gurbaz continued to dominate the Pakistani bowlers as he notched up his fifth ODI century. The right-handed batter finished with 151 runs off as many balls, registering the second-highest score by an Afghan batter in the format.

Following Gurbaz's sensational century, several fans took to social media to applaud the batter for his heroics. Here are some of the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rahmanullah Gurbaz played with great aplomb against Pakistani speedsters like Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah, hitting 14 fours and three sixes during his stay at the crease. It is worth mentioning that he struck four consecutive boundaries against Rauf in the 37th over.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz's batting exploits helped Afghanistan post a 301-run target for Pakistan

Pakistan bowlers completely decimated the Afghanistan batting lineup in the ODI series opener, bundling them out for just 59 to clinch a massive 142-run victory.

The Afghan batters bounced back by delivering an impressive performance in the second fixture, finishing at 300/5 after 50 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the top performer with the bat with his 151-run knock.

They have a chance of claiming their maiden win over the Men in Green in ODI cricket by defending the score. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi picked up two wickets, while Naseem Shah and Usama Mir bagged a single wicket each.

Afghanistan will rely on their spin attack to bamboozle Babar Azam and Co. Pakistan visibly struggled against the Aghan spinners in the first ODI and were bowled out for 201 in 41.1 overs.