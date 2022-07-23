"A player can only try and make the effort" - Anjum Chopra on Virat Kohli's form slump

Former India Women's team captain Anjum Chopra has come out in support of Virat Kohli amid criticism surrounding his underwhelming batting form. Chopra stated that the player will surely be putting in an extra effort to regain his lost touch.

In an interview with ANI, Chopra suggested that players can only bounce back after a string of poor performances by practicing more. She opined that Virat will be aware of the things he needs to do to come out of his rut and stated:

"Virat Kohli himself knows what he needs. When you do not score as per your standards, you practice more. I am sure that he is practicing, is doing, and will keep doing everything to back in form. The way international cricket goes, practice is the only way out."

"A player can only try and make the effort. And a player like him must be trying and trying to get out of the slump. But sometimes, things do not go your way. The kind of adulation and focus he has had on him over the years, this dip was bound to happen sometime."

Virat Kohli has been going through a lean phase and hasn't been able to score big runs in his recent appearances. The right-hander failed to make a significant impact during India's recently concluded tour of England.

The senior batter managed scores of 11 and 20 in the rescheduled fifth Test against the hosts. He was unable to turn things around in the subsequent white-ball contests, finishing with 45 runs from four innings.

"Have seen players scoring 30s and 40s and surviving in the Indian team" - Anjum Chopra on high expectations from Kohli

Chopra added that while several players have been able to retain their places in the side with scores in the 30s and 40s, this isn't the case for Kohli. She pointed out that the 33-year-old has set very high standards for himself.

The cricketer-turned-commentator seemed optimistic about the batter's chances of becoming a top performer for the national side once again. Chopra added:

"I have seen players scoring 30s and 40s and surviving in the Indian team for years. But from his bat, the 30s and 40s look less because of the standard he has set for himself. I am sure that it will be a matter of time that he will be back among runs for the Indian team."

Kohli isn't a part of India's ongoing tour of the West Indies. The seasoned campaigner has been rested for both the ODI and T20I series. He is enjoying some time off from the game by vacationing in Paris with his family.

