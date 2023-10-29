"A pure batter batting at No. 7 is beyond me" - Aakash Chopra questions Bangladesh's tactics in crushing 2023 World Cup loss to the Netherlands

Aakash Chopra has criticized Bangladesh's batting and tactics in their 2023 World Cup loss to the Netherlands.

The Bangla Tigers bowled out the Dutch for 229 after they opted to bat first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, October 28. However, Shakib Al Hasan and company were then bundled out for 142 to lose the game by 87 runs, their fifth defeat in six games.

Reflecting on Bangladesh's chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra lambasted their batting and their decision to bat the in-form Mahmudullah at No. 7. He elaborated (8:35):

"Bangladesh - what are you doing? You are unable to chase. This is incredible that Shanto hasn't scored runs at all and the entire tournament is almost over. The shot Litton Das was playing against Aryan Dutt - I have got no idea. Then wickets fell one after the other, which included Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim."

The former India opener added:

"You ask a question that Mahmudullah scored a hundred just now and you kept him at No. 7. A pure batter batting at No. 7 is beyond me. Then you scored 142 and lost the match by 87 runs. What is this team?"

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (35) was the only Bangladesh player to score more than 20 runs. Mahmudullah, who made 111 in the last game, was left to bat with the lower order and was dismissed for a 41-ball 20.

"Everyone bowled well together" - Aakash Chopra on the Netherlands' bowling

Paul van Meekeren (4/23) was the Netherlands' most successful bowler. [P/C: AP]

On the flip side, Aakash Chopra praised the Netherlands for a collective bowling effort. He said (9:30):

"Netherlands - well done. Paul van Meekeren, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek - everyone bowled well together. They fought and won another game. They defeated South Africa and now they have defeated Bangladesh."

The renowned commentator lauded Scott Edwards and company for delivering the goods despite limited exposure against the top sides. He explained:

"Everyone will say the Netherlands should be given more matches and I will ask if it is a once-in-a-four-year experiment. You should praise the Netherlands but also tell me at the same time how many ODIs you have decided to play against them in the next 12 months."

Chopra pointed out that the Netherlands have won two games whereas Bangladesh and Pakistan have registered just one and two victories respectively in familiar subcontinental conditions. He urged Bangladesh to do a little soul-searching, highlighting that neither India's western nor eastern neighbors are doing well.

Poll : Will the Netherlands finish above Bangladesh in the points table? Yes No 0 votes