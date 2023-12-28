“Aaj hi harenge kya” – Fans roast Rohit Sharma for eight-ball duck in IND vs SA 1st Test

India captain Rohit Sharma once again failed to deliver with the bat in the second innings of the opening Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday, December 28.

The right-handed batter departed for an eight-ball duck to continue his dismal run in South Africa as the visitors lost their first wicket for just five runs.

The dismissal took place in the third over of India’s second innings. Kagiso Rabada bowled a fuller-length ball that angled into the middle stump. The ball seamed away and beat Rohit’s drive to knock back off-stump. Rabada had also dismissed Rohit in the first innings for five runs off 14 balls.

Rohit has now managed just 128 runs in 10 Test innings at an average of 12.8 with a single half-century in the Rainbow country. This is however, the first time the 36-year-old is opening for India in South Africa, having previously played as a middle-order batter here.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were extremely disappointed with Rohit Sharma’s flop show in the first Test against the Proteas. Many of them also criticized his captaincy as the Proteas took 150+ lead in their first innings. One user wrote:

“Aaj hi harenge kya (Will you (India) lose today itself?)”

Here are some more reactions:

Dean Elgar and Marco Jansen help South Africa take a 163-run first-innings lead over Rohit Sharma and Co.

A clinical batting performance from Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, and David Bedingham helped South Africa take a 163-run lead over Rohit Sharma-led India on Day 3. Elgar smashed 185 runs off 287 balls, including 28 half-centuries. Jansen and Bedingham chipped in with scores of 84 (147) and 56 (87), respectively. Injured captain Temba Bavuma didn't come out to bat.

Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the pick of the India bowlers, returning with figures of 4/69, while Mohammed Siraj bagged two wickets. Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, and Ravichandran Ashwin settled for one wicket apiece.

Batting first, India were bundled out for 245 in 67.4 overs. KL Rahul starred with the bat, scoring 101 off 137, including four sixes and 14 boundaries.

Kagiso Rabada picked up a fifer for the Proteas, while Nandre Burger took three wickets.

At the time of writing, India are batting at 44/2 with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal also back in the pavilion in their second inning. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill are out in the middle for the visitors.

Follow the IND vs SA 1st Test live score and updates here.

