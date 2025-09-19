"Aaj mood nahi kar raha" - Fans react as Suryakumar Yadav is slotted at No. 11 in batting order for IND vs OMA 2025 Asia Cup match

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav didn't bat in the side's 2025 Asia Cup match against Oman in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. The Men in Blue won the toss and chose to bat first in the final group-stage match of the tournament. Suryakumar batted at No. 3 in India's first two matches of the competition. However, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was promoted to the position for the game against Oman. Interestingly, Suryakumar didn't walk out to bat, despite India losing eight wickets. He demoted himself to the No. 11 position, with even bowlers Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav coming ahead of him. Several fans shared posts on social media, reacting to Suryakumar's unusual batting position. A few Indian supporters praised the skipper for giving his players some match practice prior to the Super 4 stage. Here are some of the top reactions on X:Vikas Yadav @imvikasyadav_1LINKToday's match is dead rubber we have already qualified in Super 4, so captain Surya gave opportunity to everyone, even he send Harshit and Arshdeep ahead of him because this might be the only game they are playing in Asia Cup so he wants them to enjoy My Captain ❤️ #indvsomanR A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFanLINKSurya Kumar Yadav allowed other batters to get some match practice before the Super 4. Sign of a great captain.Suresh @Suresh199104LINKSurya Kumar Yadav gave other batters some match experience ahead of the Super 4 👍🙏 #INDvsOman #INDvsOMA #AsiaCup2025 #AsiaCuparfan @Im__ArfanLINKSurya the first Captain in history to demote himself to No.11 🤣It is worth mentioning that Suryakumar Yadav was India's top performer with the bat in the previous match. He remained unbeaten on 47 off 37 balls in India's seven-wicket win over Pakistan. Suryakumar Yadav and Co. set a 189-run target for Oman in 2025 Asia Cup clash Team India were off to a shaky start with the bat. Opener Shubman Gill departed in the second over after scoring five runs from eight balls. Abhishek Sharma entertained fans with a blistering knock. The southpaw contributed 38 runs from just 15 deliveries. Sanju Samson notched up a fine half-century, finishing with 56 runs off 45 balls. Tilak Varma and Axar Patel also chipped in with cameos, scoring 29 (18 balls) and 28 (13 balls), respectively. Left-arm pacer Shah Faisal was the pick of the bowlers, bowling a tidy spell of 4-1-23-2. Jiten Ramanandi and Aamir Kaleem also claimed two wickets each. India ultimately registered 188/8 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, the Suryakumar Yadav-led team will kick off the Super 4 stage with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 21.