"Spin will embarrass you” - Former opener’s blunt take on Pakistan's struggles in Asia Cup 2025 clash against India

Former opener Aakash Chopra opined that Pakistan's batters struggled against India in the Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai because they just could not read the spinners. Chopra added that the batters did try to attack India's bowlers, but looked clueless for most part.

Team India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in match number six of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14. Bowling first after losing the toss, the Men in Blue restricted Pakistan to 127-9 and then chased the total in 15.5 overs. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed 3-18, while Axar Patel picked up 2-18 in his four overs as Pakistan played 63 dot balls.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Chopra stated that Pakistan's batters were just not good enough in terms of skill or experience to tackle India's quality spin-bowling line-up. He commented:

"If you are not reading spin from the hand to begin with… Yes, there will be talk about aggression and playing a different brand of cricket. But, spin will embarrass you. It's not easy to put the ball in the gap, take singles and rotate strike. That can happen if you are reading the ball from the hand - your feet are moving nicely, you are getting in the right position."

The 47-year-old went to add that because Pakistan's batters were inept in figuring out which way the ball was going to turn, they failed to rotate the strike as well. The former India opener elaborated:

"If you are searching which way the ball is going to turn and your first thought is to protect your wicket, because you have no idea, then singles are not going to come by. That exactly has happened with this Pakistan batting line-up. They just looked clueless. Initially, went too hard too soon... They were 42 in the first six overs after going hell for leather. In the next 10, I think they got 40-odd runs."

Sahibzada Farhan (40) top-scored for Pakistan, but his knock came off 44 balls. It needed a cameo from Shaheen Shah Afridi (33* off 16) to take them past 125.

Pakistan's bowlers fail to trouble India in chase of 128

Chasing a middling target of 128, Team India got off to a blazing start as opener Abhishek Sharma smashed the first two balls from Afridi for four and six respectively. He ended up scoring 31 off just 13 deliveries.

While Shubman Gill was stumped off Saim Ayub for 10, skipper Suryakumar Yadav (47* off 37) and Tilak Varma (31 off 31) added 56 for the third wicket. The Indian captain ended the game in style, slog-sweeping Sufiyan Muqeem for a maximum

