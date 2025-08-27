Aakash Chopra doesn’t choose MS Dhoni in Rapid Fire for best Test captains after ENG vs IND 2025 series

Former India batter Aakash Chopra picked the best Test captain in a rapid-fire after the recently concluded series between England and India. Under Shubman Gill, India's new Test captain, they leveled 2-2.

Aakash Chopra first picked Australian skipper Pat Cummins over England captain Ben Stokes. He stuck with Cummins over Joe Root, Michael Clarke, and MS Dhoni. However, he then went with Sourav Ganguly over Cummins. Chopra was quick enough to pick Ricky Ponting next over Ganguly and Imran Khan.

The former batter chose Virat Kohli over Ponting next. He went with Kohli over Graeme Smith as well, therefore selecting the former Indian skipper as his best Test captain.

He made the pick on CREX's YouTube channel.

Among India's former Test captains, Virat Kohli was the most successful. He led in 68 games after taking over as skipper in 2014. Under his leadership, India won 40 matches with a win percentage of 58.82. They also began winning games and series overseas, a revolution he brought about. Kohli retired from the format before the England tour.

MS Dhoni led in 60 Tests with 27 victories and a win percentage of 45, while Sourav Ganguly captained in 49 Tests with 21 wins.

Aakash Chopra opens up on India's chances to qualify for WTC 2027 final

The Indian Test team is under transition with the likes of Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Cheteshwar Pujara having recently retired from the format.

While Shubman Gill made a positive start as Test captain, it would be challenging for India to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 final. With the series drawn in England, they gained 46.67 percentage points. Notably, this was the first series in the 25-27 WTC cycle.

Aakash Chopra reckoned India would certainly be among the contenders to make it to the final. However, he opined that it may not be as straightforward, and one cannot be totally sure of their qualification.

"India's home series are against Australia, the West Indies and South Africa. I feel we will win all three of these series. We will win against the West Indies and South Africa, although it might not be that straightforward as we are also going through a transition, and beat Australia as well," he said on in a video on his YouTube channel. (4:50)

"One of our away series is against Sri Lanka. I am expecting us to garner a lot of points there. New Zealand is tough. I think we should be okay. We will once again be in the running. We will be in the top three or four. Of course, since we are going through a transition, you cannot bullishly say that India would qualify for sure, but I consider India to be a strong contender," Aakash Chopra added.

India's next Test series is set to be at home against the West Indies in October. The first game will be played from October 02 to 06 in Ahmedabad, while the second Test will be held in Delhi from October 10 to 14.

About the author Rishab Vm



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

