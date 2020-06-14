Aakash Chopra extends support to Shahid Afridi on Twitter

Aakash Chopra hit out at a YouTube video that suggested that Shahid Afridi was being punished for his wrongdoings.

On Saturday, Shahid Afridi had announced through his Twitter account that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after being unwell since Thursday.

Aakash Chopra took to Twitter in support of Shahid Afridi

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra took to Twitter to extend support to former Pakistani cricketer, Shahid Afridi. Aakash Chopra hit out at a YouTube video that suggested that the all-rounder was being punished for his wrongdoings after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The former Delhi opener called humanity and sensitivity a thing of the past before wishing Shahid Afridi a speedy recovery.

“Are we serious?? Sensitivity...humanity...thing of the past?? Wish you a speedy recovery, Shahid. May the force be with you Raising hands,” Aakash Chopra tweeted.

Are we serious?? Sensitivity...humanity...thing of the past?? Wish you a speedy recovery, Shahid. May the force be with you 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RlBBi5zBzs — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 14, 2020

Shahid Afridi announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday

On Saturday, Shahid Afridi had posted on his Twitter account that he had tested positive after being unwell since Thursday. He closed out the tweet by requesting the prayers of the public for a speedy recovery.

“I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah,” Shahid Afridi tweeted.

I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 13, 2020

Shahid Afridi was on the receiving end of some not-so-encouraging tweets from the Indian public after the announcement. The negative response comes on the back of the cricketer’s criticism of the Indian government’s politics in recent times.

Afridi’s words about the Indian government also drew the ire of Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, who had earlier tweeted in support of Shahid Afridi’s contribution to COVID relief in Pakistan. The two players had even requested Indian fans to donate to their former rival’s efforts in their neighbouring country.

After the COVID-19 pandemic brought a halt to all sports across the planet, Shahid Afridi’s efforts for relief within his country had been well documented through his Twitter account and media houses in Pakistan. We, at Sportskeeda, would like to wish Shahid Afridi a speedy recovery in these difficult times.