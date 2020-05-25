Aakash Chopra in favour of giving batsman out when bails light up

Aakash Chopra believes that the batsman should be ruled out if the bails light up, even if they are not dislodged.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra took to Twitter to express his opinion on the rule that a batsman can be given out bowled only if the bails are dislodged from the stumps. In his view, the batsman should be ruled out as soon as the bails light up in such a situation.

He went on to say that the zing bails that are used now are heavy and hence tend not to come off the grooves as easily. Citing the example of a Jofra Archer delivery to MS Dhoni that struck the stumps but failed to dislodge the bails, Aakash Chopra went on to say that the wicket should stand should the bails light up.

“The moment you see the light come on, give him out. Because what is happening now is… these zing bails are very heavy and they don’t come off very easily. In fact, I remember… I think it was a Jofra (Archer) delivery and the bails did not come off completely from the grooves. And you survive. How can this be the case? It’s just not done. So the moment it lights up, that’s it, you’re out,” Aakash Chopra said.

Q: #askaakash Run outs and stumpings are decided when zing bails flash, then shouldn't batsmen be given out when he gets bowled, bails flash but do not fall as seen in recent times.

A: pic.twitter.com/Vv9EpHVwlJ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 25, 2020

Aakash Chopra says that a lot will have to change for commentators

The former Delhi batsman was responding to Twitter users that posed questions to him using #askaakash. Among other questions put to him by fans on the social media platform, Aakash Chopra was also asked about how different commentary would be post-COVID-19.

According to Aakash Chopra, broadcasting and commentary cannot remain the same going forward. He believes a lot of changes need to be implemented, including the fact that travel for commentators would need to be restricted.

“A lot is going to change, in fact, when we talk about commentators. We all share the lip-mic, so that cannot be an acceptable practice after what we are going through. So that should change. If you don’t have to travel, then don’t travel. Restrictions on travel should always be adhered to. The way we actually have covered the sport has to change, at least till we go the distance, till we have the vaccine,” Aakash Chopra said.

Q: In the aftermath of Covid-19, do you think commentary and reporting will be done more from in front of television sets? Are press boxes likely to be crowded anymore?#askaakash

A: pic.twitter.com/m3iP2jjV0R — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 25, 2020

The cricket world has currently stalled indefinitely with a lot of uncertainty remaining over whether major tournaments like the IPL and T20 World Cup can happen at all this year. It remains to be seen when mainstream cricket will resume after the Covid-19 pandemic.