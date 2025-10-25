"Can't have a blanket rule" - Former India opener makes huge statement on Kuldeep Yadav after AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Former India opener Aakash Chopra reckons that Kuldeep Yadav cannot be a certainty in the playing XI in ODIs since he is not a capable No. 8 batter. Admitting that the left-arm wrist spinner is a match-winner with the ball, Chopra opined that his selection should be based on conditions.

Ad

India beat Australia by nine wickets in the third ODI of the three-match series in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. By virtue of the consolation win, the Men in Blue avoided a 3-0 whitewash. Batting first, Australia were bowled out for 236, a total India gunned down in 38.3 overs. The Men in Blue made two changes to their playing XI, with Kuldeep finally getting a game.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Chopra backed India over their decision to not play Kuldeep in the first two ODIs against Australia. He explained:

Ad

Trending

"In certain conditions yes [he should play], but it has to be conditions apply. We can't have a blanket rule or a role that has to be designed for Kuldeep to play. If the conditions are such where you need three proper fast bowlers, assuming Burmah, Siraj and somebody else are available, then you can't really fit in another spinner who does not bat at eight. None of your fast bowlers bat. If that's the case, it is not going to be possible."

Ad

The 48-year-old admitted that there will be plenty of chatter around Kuldeep's exclusion from the playing XI, but added that, at the end of the day, the balance of the team is most important. Chopra elaborated:

"Yes, there will be conversations, but modern day ODI and T20 cricket is played with someone capable enough to bat at No. 8. Yes, I know the temptation is there. You get your wristy [wrist spinner]. He's your wicket-taker, but eventually selection is about balance, not about justice."

Ad

Kuldeep registered figures of 1-50 from 10 overs in the Sydney ODI against Australia. He bowled Mitchell Starc with a googly that beat the batter all ends up.

Kuldeep Yadav has a terrific record in ODIs

Although Kuldeep has been in and out of the playing XI in one-dayers, he possesses an excellent record in the format. In 114 matches, the 30-year-old has picked up 182 wickets at an average of 26.57 and an economy rate of 4.99.

The left-arm wrist spinner has claimed seven four-fers and two five-fers in ODIs. His best of 6-25 was registered against England in Nottingham in July 2018.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news