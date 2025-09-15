"That is why he was elevated to vice-captain" - Former India batter's massive praise for Axar Patel after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match

Former opener Aakash Chopra hailed left-arm spinner Axar Patel as someone who knows how to control a T20 contest with the ball in hand irrespective of the phase of the game. Pointing out to the all-rounder's consistency over the last couple of years, Chopra added that his brief elevation to vice-captaincy in the T20I team was a reward for the same.

Axar starred with 2-18 from four overs as India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 Group A clash in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. The left-arm spinner dismissed experienced Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman for 17 and added the scalp of opposition skipper Salman Agha (3 off 12).

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Chopra described the 31-year-old as someone who flies under the radar, but is a highly effective bowler nonetheless. The former Test opener commented:

"He was held back because of Fakhar Zaman's presence. Otherwise, you would see Axar bowling at least an over or two in the powerplay. He was held back, waited for the field restrictions to be lifted. First over that he bowls to Fakhar Zaman, he dismisses him. That's the quality - flies under the radar because he is your conventional left-arm spinner.

"Whatever we have seen of Axar in the last 24 months, he hasn't put a foot wrong. That is why he was elevated to being the vice-captain of the side. Extremely underrated. Knows the way to actually control a T20 innings irrespective of the phase, till the 16th over... He'll do a job with the new ball in the powerplay. You bring him in the middle, he will not concede a lot of runs. He's actually very effective," Chopra added.

Fakhar tried to launch Axar down the ground, but ended up being caught at long-on. Pakistan skipper Agha then top-edged a sweep to square leg.

"Have experienced him wanting to bowl to Chris Gayle" - Sanjay Bangar on Axar Patel

Sharing his thoughts on Axar's success against left-handers despite being a left-arm spinner, former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar opined that the Gujarat cricketer has the temperament as well as the skills to make an impact. During the same discussion on ESPNcricinfo, he stated:

"The number of times he gets batsmen by drifting the ball away and more so the left-handers... Some bowlers do create an angle by bowling that wider line. But here, the ball which dismissed Fakhar Zaman actually started from a leg stump line, but it continued to drift away. I have experienced him wanting to bowl to Chris Gayle when he was at the top of his game. The temperament helps."

While Axar claimed 2-18 against Pakistan, Kuldeep Yadav was again the Player of the Match for figures of 3-18. Jasprit Bumrah also chipped in with 2-28.

