"Opens a can of worms" - Former India opener questions Suryakumar Yadav's decision to withdraw appeal in Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE

Former India opener Aakash Chopra disagreed with Suryakumar Yadav's decision to withdraw a stumping appeal against UAE's Junaid Siddique in the Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10. According to Chopra, players must allow the umpires to make the final decision as showing generosity at times could end up hurting the reputation of a player in the long run.

There was a bizarre incident in match number two of Asia Cup 2025. On the third ball of the 13th over of UAE's innings, Siddique swung at a delivery from Shivam Dube and missed the ball. The batter was distracted by a rag falling off the bowler's trousers. However, while expressing his displeasure, he stepped out of his crease and Sanju Samson smartly hit the stumps.

The decision was referred upstairs and the third umpire adjudged Siddique out. India skipper Suryakumar, however, withdrew the appeal. Asked about his thoughts on the sequence of events, Chopra told ESPNcricinfo that had he been in the Indian captain's shoes he would not have withdrawn the appeal. He opined:

"It is event specific in my opinion. Wouldn't have happened if it was Salman Agha playing on the 14th. The game is hanging in the balance and he is just roaming around. I think that was a good throw - presence of mind from Sanju. Hit the stumps, he was out. Should be out in my opinion, but then opinions differ."

Elaborating on why being ethical can sometimes end up being more harmful for a cricketer's reputation, the former India opener added:

"Out is out. The problem is that the moment you bring ethics and generosity, then it opens a can of worms. 'Oh you did this today, why are you not doing the same thing tomorrow?'. Why go down that road? It's like nicking and walking. But the day you do not walk is the day that decides which side of the divide you are on. That's when you look like a hypocrite.

"I am not saying that Sky is going to do it again or not do it again. But, if it is within the rules, the umpire has given it out, just stay out. That's it." the 47-year-old concluded.

Siddique could not make use of the reprieve granted to him. He fell in the same over to Dube, caught by Suryakumar at mid-on for a duck. UAE were all-out for 57 in 13.1 overs after being asked to bat first.

Suryakumar Yadav hit a first-ball six off Junaid Siddique in the chase

Chasing a paltry target of 58, Team India romped home in 4.3 overs, with nine wickets in hand. Opener Abhishek Sharma hammered 30 in 16 balls, hitting two fours and three sixes. He perished to Siddique in the fourth over.

Following Abhishek's dismissal, Indian captain Suryakumar (7*) came in and hit his first ball for a six - a trademark whip over fine leg. Shubman Gill (20* off 9) hit the winning runs, slamming Simranjeet Singh down the ground for four.

