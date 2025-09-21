"They were very timid" - Aakash Chopra picks two star players who could define the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash

Former opener Aakash Chopra reckons that spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy could define the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. Chopra said that Pakistan's batters seemed clueless against India's spinners at the same venue last week and added that the surface in Dubai is expected to offer assistance to slow bowlers yet again.

Ad

India thumped Pakistan by seven wickets in the Group A match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium last Sunday. Batting first, Pakistan were held to 127-9, a total India chased down in 15.5 overs. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep was the Player of the Match for claiming 3-18, while leg-spinner Chakaravarthy registered economical figures of 1-24 from his four overs.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo ahead of the India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash, former India opener Chopra agreed to an observation that Kuldeep and Chakaravarthy are likely to be the key men in the contest yet again. He said:

Ad

Trending

"Quite possible, because the pitch in Dubai is a little more spin-friendly compared to the one that we have seen in Abu Dhabi. What we gathered from the previous game against Pakistan was the fact that they were very timid against India's spin. Lack of skill was also on display. The fact was there were far too many dot balls."

Ad

The 48-year-old stressed on the fact that Pakistan were unable to read the ball from the Indian spinners' hand in the previous match between the two sides and just seemed to be playing the guessing game. Chopra elaborated:

"If you are not able to read the ball from the hand, and your only response is 'either my way or the highway', that's not going to work. You can't rotate the strike, you can't really push the bowlers on the back foot. If that is not going to happen, then that becomes a problem. So far whatever we have seen, Pakistan have struggled against quality spin and these two bowlers are high quality."

Ad

Kuldeep has claimed eight wickets in three matches in Asia Cup 2025 at an average of six. Chakaravarthy has picked up two scalps in two games. He was rested for the match against Oman.

Axar Patel's fitness in spotlight ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

While Kuldeep and Chakaravarthy are all set to feature in the Super 4 clash against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai, there are concerns over all-rounder Axar Patel's fitness. The left-arm spinner hurt himself while attempting to take a catch in the game against Oman. His banged his head on the ground and went off the field after bowling just one over.

Axar was impressive with 2-18 from four overs in India's group match against Pakistan. He smashed 26 of 13 balls with the bat against Oman, hitting three fours and a six.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news