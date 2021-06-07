"8 runs for sixes over 100m" - Aakash Chopra names 10 cricket laws that should be changed

Aakash Chopra has asked for 10 changes to be made in the laws of cricket, including eight runs being awarded for a six beyond hundred meters. He gave these suggestions in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

There have been a lot of discussions in recent times about the LBW laws, especially about the umpire's call. A few other laws have also drawn the ire of various cricket pundits.

Aakash Chopra wants big hitters like Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell to benefit if they hit a massive six, with a couple of extra runs awarded for hits beyond the 100m mark.

"8 runs for 100+ meter long sixes. There should be some advantage of hitting such huge sixes. I am not saying 90, I am saying 100 meters. You need a lot of power to hit a 100m six. This might be implemented in some league, international cricket, I don't know."

#AskTheExperts #UnacademyAskTheExperts .

Leagues around the world are all about innovation, particularly the IPL. Experts, what do u think bringing in a change, give more than 6 runs( maybe 8 runs) for every six hit



more than 100m. What do you say? — Aswin (@Aswin25119418) October 17, 2020

The cricketer-turned-commentator also wants a single ball to be used from both ends in an ODI match.

"When you talk about ODI cricket, it is played with two balls. So the ball is only 25 overs old at the end. There was a time when the same ball was used for the entire 50 overs and the ball used to reverse then. The spinners also want a ball that is 35-odd overs old. So, you should keep just the one ball," opined Aakash Chopra.

Aakash Chopra feels a short ball over the batsman's head, which is called a wide, should not be considered in the bouncer count for the over.

"If a bouncer has gone over the head and the umpire has given a wide, it should not be counted as a bouncer. It is already an illegitimate delivery and the bouncer should not be wasted in that. In T20 cricket, once a bouncer goes over the head, the batsman can get right forward and play any shot, so the bowler's hands are tied."

The former India player also wants cricket to do away with leg byes.

"Get rid of the leg byes. It is a game of bat and ball and not the pads. The batsman actually got beaten, then why should the team get runs in such a scenario. It is a fantasy, it is not going to happen," stated Aakash Chopra.

Aakash Chopra wants the umpires to wait for the ball to become dead before ruling the batsman out.

"Umpires should wait for the ball to get dead before giving out. If the umpire gives a batsman out wrongly and the ball goes to the boundary, since the umpire had given it out, the ball is considered dead and you don't get the runs."

He reasoned teams could be hard done by if they lose out on runs in crunch encounters like a World Cup final due to an umpiring error.

Aakash Chopra on the five other cricket laws that should be changed

Aakash Chopra wants wicket-taking bowlers to be awarded in limited-overs cricket

Aakash Chopra feels a bowler should get an extra over in his quota whenever he scalps a couple of wickets in limited-overs cricket. He highlighted teams will be wary of giving wickets to bowlers like Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer in such a scenario.

"A bowler who takes two wickets in white-ball cricket should get an extra over. A batsman can play the entire 20 or 50 overs if he is batting well, but the bowler can bowl only four or ten overs. So if he is a successful bowler that day, the captain should have an option to give him an extra over."

The 43-year-old wants an additional fielder within the 30-yard circle for overs bowled after the stipulated time.

"Overs after the stipulated time in T20 and ODI should have extra fielder in the circle. There can be nothing better than this, all teams will fall in line," suggested Aakash Chopra.

Aakash Chopra believes batsmen should be given out if the LED bails light up - even if they don't fall.

"If the LED stumps light up, it should be out. The zing bails are heavy, they light up but they don't fall off at times. They light up only when the connection is lost, so please do not penalize the bowler."

The former opener opined that soft signals should only be given if the event happens within the 30-yard circle.

"No soft signal outside the 30-yard circle. I can understand it within the circle but beyond that, it is an absolute waste of time. How can an umpire figure out if the foot touched the boundary or not?" questioned Aakash Chopra.

Aakash Chopra wants the on-field umpire to have the provision to consult the third umpire if required.

"The on-field umpire should be able to take assistance from the 3rd umpire in case of doubt. There should be conclusive evidence in such a scenario, whether out or not out."

He also wants the third umpire to have the right to reverse an incorrect decision made on the field.

Edited by Sai Krishna