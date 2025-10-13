"You may walk into a trap" - Former opener warns India against preparing dust bowl for Test series against South Africa

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has warned the hosts again preparing dust bowls for the two-match Test series against South Africa next month. Chopra made the comment while sharing his views on India's ineffective bowling performance on Day 4 of the Delhi Test against West Indies.

Ad

West Indies showed plenty of grit with the bat to take the second Test against India being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi into Day 5. The visitors resumed their second innings on Day 4 on Monday, October 13 at 173-2. They were eventually all out for 390 in 118.5 overs as John Campbell (115) and Shai Hope (103) hit memorable centuries.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Chopra admitted that India's lack of potency in bowling was exposed on a benign surface. He, however, warned the hosts against taking extreme measures, stating that preparing bowling-friendly surfaces for the home series against South Africa could backfire on Shubman Gill and co.

Ad

Trending

"The next challenge is South Africa. They are already playing in Pakistan, where all the wickets barring one are taken by the spinners. So, they will be playing against spin, they have got three spinners. So, if you prepare a dust bowl, you may walk into a trap. You possibly can't prepare a green top because again you will be up against a very good fast bowling unit," Chopra commented.

Ad

"While there are lessons to learn and a proper temptation to tinker with conditions, to prepare a surface that is more bowler-friendly, don't think it is that viable an option against a team like South Africa, the Test champions, especially after they are coming from a tour of Pakistan," the 48-year-old added.

India's bowlers toiled hard for their wickets in the second innings in Delhi on Monday. Kuldeep Yadav claimed 3-104 in 29 overs, while Ravindra Jadeja had figures of 1-102 from 33 overs. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, claiming 3-44 from 17.5 overs.

Ad

India need 58 runs on Day 5 to clinch Test series 2-0

Despite West Indies' commendable fightback with the bat, India remain in command of the Delhi Test. Heading into Day 5, they need only 58 runs to win the game and clinch the series 2-0.

Chasing a target of 121, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal for eight. However, KL Rahul (25*) and Sai Sudharsan (30*) took the hosts to stumps without any further damage. At close of play on Day 4, India were 63-1 after 18 overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news