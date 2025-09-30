"Aap Mumbai aa rahe ho" - India star's hilarious quip as Shreya Ghoshal recites song ahead of IND-W vs SL-W Women's World Cup 2025 opener [Watch]

Team India star Jemimah Rodrigues welcomed renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal in their dressing room ahead of their Women's World Cup 2025 opener. The Women in Blue are up against Sri Lanka in the first clash of the marquee tournament on Tuesday, September 30, in Guwahati.Shreya Ghoshal recited a few lines from one of her famous songs, 'Piyu Bole'. The Indian team, along with the support staff, also sang along. It was a beautiful moment as everyone enjoyed her melodious tune. They erupted in a loud cheer for her after she finished singing.Jemimah Rodrigues then made a hilarious quip, saying:&quot;Aap Mumbai aa rahe ho (You are coming to Mumbai).&quot;Watch the video of the same uploaded by BCCI Women on X below -Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also hugged Shreya Ghoshal later on. The veteran singer stated that she was praying for the team to win the World Cup, which is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.Matches will take place in Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam, and Navi Mumbai. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will play host to the games in Sri Lanka.Indian Women eye their first ICC titleThe Indian Women's team have never won an ICC title to date. They have come close to winning the World Cup but have failed to lay their hands on the trophy. In the 2005 edition, they made the final but lost to Australia by 98 runs at Centurion.12 years later, they made the finals again in 2017. However, they suffered a heartbreaking nine-run defeat against England at Lord's. In the 2022 edition, they finished fifth. They lost to South Africa by three wickets and missed out on a semi-final berth.The Women's World Cup was last played in the country in 2013. They failed to make it past the group stage in that edition. As the prestigious tournament returns to the country after 12 long years, the Women in Blue will be desperate to attain glory and break the jinx.However, they will have to deal with the pressure and expectations of winning a home World Cup. They would aim to create history like the Men's team did back in 2011 at home.