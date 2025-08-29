Aaryavir Sehwag picks one shot he can take from his legendary father amid DPL 2025

Young Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, named one shot that he could take from his legendary father amid the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. Aaryavir is a part of the Central Delhi Kings.The 17-year-old was acquired by the franchise for ₹8 Lakh during the DPL 2025 auction. When asked about one shot that he could take from his father, Aaryavir Sehwag picked the square cut or the upper cut.&quot;One shot that I can take from my dad, because I haven't really thought about it much, can be square cut (and) upper cut,&quot; he said. (via Delhi Capitals)Virender Sehwag was known for his upper cut, a shot that he played really well over the years. The former India opener has often credited the legendary Sachin Tendulkar for teaching him the iconic shot. He scored plenty of runs through the shot throughout his career.The 46-year-old was among India's top all-format batters, having played key roles in their triumphs during the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.Aaryavir Sehwag shines on DPL debutAaryavir Sehwag impressed on his DPL debut. Turning out for the Central Delhi Kings against the East Delhi Riders, he offered a glimpse of his talent and batting skills.The 17-year-old had to wait until their final league stage game to make his debut. Opening the batting, he scored 22 runs off 16 balls. While his stay was short, it was entertaining as he smacked four boundaries and scored at a strike-rate of 137.50.His team won the game by 62 runs and finished at the top of the table with seven wins from 10 games, qualifying for the playoffs. They are currently playing the first qualifier against the East Delhi Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.Aaryavir Sehwag found a place in the playing 11 for the ongoing fixture on Friday, August 29. The game has been reduced to a 15-over affair per side due to rain, with East Delhi batting first.Aaryavir impressed on his debut for Delhi last year during the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, where he made 49 runs. The right-hander almost slammed a triple hundred in the Cooch Behar Trophy, scoring 297 runs off 309 balls against Meghalaya.