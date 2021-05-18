AB de Villiers age, family, international career stats and retirement

In a disappointing development for cricket fans, AB de Villiers has confirmed that he will not come out of retirement. The former South African captain was in talks with the team management about a possible return.

However, earlier today, Cricket South Africa (CSA) issued a release, stating AB de Villiers has made up his mind to stay internationally retired.

Many fans had hoped that De Villiers would change his mind and play white-ball cricket for South Africa soon. Unfortunately, the veteran South African has made it clear that he has no such intentions now.

With De Villiers confirming he will never don the Green and Gold jersey again, here's a look at some interesting facts you need to know about the right-handed batter.

AB de Villiers Age

AB de Villiers was born on February 17, 1984 in Pretoria. He is 37 years and 91 days old.

AB de Villiers family

AB de Villiers was born to Dr. Abraham B de Villiers, a doctor, and Millie de Villiers. The Proteas cricketer has two brothers - Jan and Wessels. Jan is nine years older than AB, while Wessels is six years older.

AB de Villiers has been married to Danielle de Villiers since 2013. They are proud parents to three children - sons Abraham and John Richard, and daughter Yente, who was born last year.

AB de Villiers international cricket stats

AB de Villiers has played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for South Africa. The right-handed batter amassed 8,765 runs in Test matches at an average of 50.66.

In ODIs, his total aggregate was 9,577, with his best score being 176. Meanwhile, in T20Is, De Villiers scored 1,672 runs at a strike rate of 135.16.

He even bowled right-arm medium-pace for his country and scalped nine wickets across formats.

When did AB de Villiers retire from international cricket?

I’ve made a big decision today pic.twitter.com/In0jyquPOK — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 23, 2018

AB de Villiers had shockingly announced his retirement from international cricket on May 23, 2018. He posted a video on Twitter, informing fans that he had run out of gas.

Although de Villiers will never play international cricket, fans can still enjoy his batting in the various T20 leagues.