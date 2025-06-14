AB de Villiers celebrates in joy from the stands as South Africa script historic victory at Lord's in SA vs AUS 2025 WCT final [Watch]

Proteas batting great AB de Villiers celebrated in joy from the stands as South Africa scripted a historic victory at Lord's in the 2025 WTC final on Saturday (June 14). The game was being played between South Africa and Australia.

Ad

AB de Villiers was present in the stands on the third day as well as the fourth day of the Test. The Proteas were chasing 282 runs for a victory in the final innings. They chased the total down on day four to win the game by five wickets to spare.

As Kyle Verreynne hit the winning runs, De Villiers could be seen ecstatic as he celebrated the historic win from the stands. He was in a black shirt and a Test sweater with his cap and shades on. He was smiling and hugging his son in front as well, who was also present in the stands to witness the game.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video of the same posted by Star Sports on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

South Africa end long wait for an ICC trophy

Baring the 2014 U19 World Cup that South Africa won, the last time they had won an ICC trophy was way back in 1998. They had come close to winning ICC events several times but failed to cross the line.

However, the Proteas have finally managed to put an end to a long wait for an ICC trophy by winning the 2025 WTC final. In the first innings, the bowlers set it up well, bowling Australia out for 212 runs. While they were bundled out for 138 in reply, the bowlers once again stepped up to bundle Australia out for 207 in their second innings.

Ad

Kagiso Rabada led the charge with nine wickets in the Test across the two innings. In the fourth innings, chasing 282, Aiden Markram and skipper Temba Bavuma set up the chase with a match-winning partnership. Markram slammed a brilliant 136 while Bavuma scored 66 runs. Despite a few nervy moments in the chase, South Africa held their nerves and managed to get over the line eventually and beat Australia.

They also broke Australia's unbeaten record in ICC finals since 2010. Notably, the Australian men's team had not lost an ICC final since 2010 before their loss in the 2025 WTC final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️