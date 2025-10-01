AB de Villiers picks the big battle in India vs West Indies 2025 Test series

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend AB de Villiers has picked India captain Shubman Gill and West Indies star batter Kraigg Brathwaite as the key battle ahead of the opening Test in Ahmedabad, which begins on Thursday (October 2). The cricketer-turned-analyst further advised the West Indies batters to focus on partnerships and get runs on the scorecard if they want to compete against the hosts, warning the tourists of India’s bowling capabilities.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, AB de Villiers said:

“The big battle I want to say will be between Shubman Gill and Kraigg Brathwaite are the two stalwarts for the big teams, going against each other. Playing over in India, it’s never easy to bat guys, when you get yourself in, you really got to cash in and make it work, and I think that will be the focus for team West Indies because they know if they can get runs on the board, they can compete.”

“If the batters don’t perform over there, you might as well pack your bags and go home because the Indian bowling attack will take wickets, and they will put you under pressure. So, if you get those partnerships going, get the runs on the board to give your bowlers an opportunity to carry those catches around the bat, that is the name of the game for the spinners. Over there in India, you need to have your catches in place. That is the name of the game for the spinners over there in India, you need to have your catches in place.”

All eyes will be on India skipper Shubman Gill, who broke a plethora of records during India's tour of England earlier this year. The right-hander batter had amassed 754 runs in five Tests with the help of a double ton and three centuries. He will look to carry on his blistering form in the red-ball format against the West Indies on home soil.

Meanwhile, 100 Test veteran Kraigg Barthwaite will be keen to improve his record in India. The right-handed batter has managed 239 runs in six Tests against India, averaging 19.92 with the help of two fifties. Overall, he has 578 runs in 13 Tests against the Men in Blue, including five fifties. The 32-year-old needs just 50 runs to reach 6,000 runs in the longest format.

“They’ve been sort of invincible to certain extent and New Zealand changed that” – AB de Villiers gives West Indies an outside chance against India in Test series

AB de Villiers gave the West Indies an outside chance to challenge India, who lost to New Zealand by a 0-3 margin at home last year. The 41-year-old said in the same video:

“I remember last time this or this time of the year, last year, that is when New Zealand thrashed India 3-0 in a Test series. So, the Windies will maybe take a little bit of confidence from that. No one thought that India was beatable in India over the last 10-12 years, right?”

“They’ve been sort of invincible to certain extent, and New Zealand changed that, and maybe if West Indies analyse that very well, that will figure out a couple of areas of weakness that they can focus on. Finger spinners do exceptionally well there. I think that will be a big focus for the West Indies. They’ve got Roston Chase and a few others.”

India will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing to the Kiwis at home last year. They haven’t lost a Test to the West Indies at home since the 1994/95 series, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

