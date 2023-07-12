"Ab hoga Dangal" - Suryakumar Yadav reacts with a meme as Ishan Kishan makes Test debut vs West Indies

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was handed the debut cap in the first Test against the West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica, starting from Wednesday, July 12. He replaced incumbent KS Bharat in the playing XI.

In the absence of Rishabh Pant, Ishan came up the ranks to be India's second-choice wicketkeeper after Bharat. However, the Andhra wicketkeeper failed to make a mark in the Test series against Australia and the ICC World Test Championship final.

With the Men in Blue going through a transition, the think tank preferred to give Ishan Kishan an opportunity to make a mark.

Soon after India's playing XI surfaced on the internet, Suryakumar Yadav shared a hilarious meme on his Instagram story to congratulate his Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate.

"Ab hoga DANGAL," Suryakumar captioned the post.

Ishan Kishan comes to the Indian side on the back of a decent first-class record. The left-handed batter has amassed 2985 runs in 48 first-class matches, including six hundreds and 16 half-centuries.

Along with Ishan, the visiting side also handed a debut cap to young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. He will partner with skipper Rohit Sharma at the top of the order, while Shubman Gill will slot in at No.3 in place of incumbent Cheteshwar Pujara.

Speaking of the game, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and chose to bat first. At the time of writing, the hosts are at 8/0 after two overs.

India and West Indies Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, and Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, and Jomel Warrican.

