"Ab humko chahiye full izzat"- Top 10 funny memes after Netherlands' historic victory vs West Indies in a nail-biter in ODI World Cup qualifiers

West Indies suffered their second successive defeat in the group phase of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup qualifiers in Harare. A spirited Netherlands team defeated them via a super over in the 18th match of the tournament on Monday, June 26.

Their previous encounter was a 35-run loss against Zimbabwe on Saturday. However, the West Indies have still qualified for the super six stage, courtesy of their two wins against Nepal and the United States.

The West Indies side batted first in Monday's contest and notched up a daunting total of 374/6. Nicholas Pooran (104 in 65 balls) hit a scintillating ton and guided their batting unit. Brandon King (76), Johnson Charles (54), Shai Hope (47), and Keemo Paul (46) played supporting roles. Bas de Leede and Saqib Zulfiqar scalped two wickets apiece for the Netherlands side.

Teja Nidamanuru (111 in 76 balls) inspired the Dutch side in the chase with a sensational century, helping them reach the brink of victory. Captain Scott Edwards (67) also contributed to the team's cause. However, the Netherlands could only tie the match after 50 overs by reaching 374/9.

Logan van Beek then went berserk in the super over and smashed West Indies pacer Jason Holder all over the park for 30 runs. In reply, the Caribbean side lost their two wickets for just eight runs against Van Beek's bowling and lost the match.

Fans enjoyed the exhilarating contest between the two teams on Monday evening and expressed themselves on social media through memes. Here are some of the best memes:

Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 @sri_ashutosh08



What is this match, What A Game



Well Played Netherlands



#CWC23 #WIvNED #WorldCup2023 SUPER OVER in West Indies vs NetherlandsWhat is this match, What A GameWell Played Netherlands SUPER OVER in West Indies vs Netherlands What is this match, What A Game Well Played Netherlands 🔥🔥#CWC23 #WIvNED #WorldCup2023 https://t.co/tbhnMJfzpk

Johns @JohnyBravo183 Thank you Netherlands and Sorry West Indies for giving us the exact opposite of the famous meme from The Office ! Thank you Netherlands and Sorry West Indies for giving us the exact opposite of the famous meme from The Office ! https://t.co/cnN61fUhpY

Rahul @BeingTrickyy World champion west indies getting kicked by Netherlands #WIvNED World champion west indies getting kicked by Netherlands #WIvNED https://t.co/JGgj5bRCdl

Jay @jaynildave West Indies team during the world cup in october West Indies team during the world cup in october https://t.co/aFzqrsN2Zl

"Can't really explain what happened"- Netherlands all-rounder Logan van Beek after his heroics in the super over win against West Indies

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Player of the Match award winner Logan van Beek expressed his satisfaction after finishing the match off, having fallen short on numerous occasions in the past. He said:

"Can't really explain what happened. We wanted to do something special. The more Scotty and Teja batted, the more we believed. I've been playing 13-14 years, and the amount of games I have lost from that situation... it's so satisfying to get one past the line, and tell you what, I'll wait another 13 years to do it again!"

On his thought process in the final moments of the game against West Indies, Van Beek added:

"For me, it's just about keeping the head still, back myself, if he missed, I'm going to hit it. That was the mindset. I was pretty disappointed with that last ball that I chunked to mid on, but no, I said in my head that if it's meant to be, it's meant to be. Thankful that I got a bit of redemption."

"The amount of learnings this group had, and to possibly have a chance to go into the World Cup in India is huge. We'll enjoy tonight, and then set our sights on the next game."

Poll : 0 votes