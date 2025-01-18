Karnataka pacer Abhilash Shetty dismissed Vidarbha's Harsh Dubey to claim the last wicket of the innings and secure victory for his team in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy final on Saturday, January 18. The match was held at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

The winning moment came on the second ball of the 49th over. Abhilash delivered a length ball outside off and Harsh Dubey couldn’t get enough timing while trying to hit it out of the park.

The ball went high into the air, and Praveen Dubey comfortably took the catch at deep mid-wicket. Harsh played a brilliant knock, scoring 63 off 30 balls, with five boundaries and as many sixes. However, his efforts weren’t enough to take Vidarbha over the line as they fell short by 36 runs, allowing Karnataka to claim their fifth Vijay Hazare Trophy title.

Here’s a video of the winning moment:

Chasing a target of 349, Yash Rathod (22), skipper Karun Nair (27), and Yash Kadam (15) failed to convert their starts into big innings. Meanwhile, Dhruv Shorey held the innings together, forming a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Jitesh Sharma (34).

Shorey played a stellar knock, scoring 110 off 111 balls, including eight fours and two sixes. As the innings neared its conclusion, Harsh Dubey fought back aggressively, but it wasn’t enough for Vidarbha. For Karnataka, Vasuki Koushik, Prasidh Krishna, and Abhilash each took three wickets to help seal the win.

Complete team effort helps Karnataka post a strong total on the board

Vidarbha won the toss and chose to bowl. Yash Thakur struck early, removing Devdutt Padikkal for eight. Skipper Mayank Agarwal (32) and Aneesh KV (21) followed in quick succession, leaving Karnataka reeling at 67 for three.

Smaran Ravichandran and Krishnan Shrijith then took control, combining for a brilliant 160-run partnership off 137 balls for the fourth wicket. Smaran scored 101 off 92 balls, while Krishnan contributed 78 off 74.

The momentum shifted further when Abhinav Manohar took charge, blasting 79 off 42 balls, including 10 fours and four sixes, as Karnataka finished their innings at 348/6 in 50 overs.

